Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's Steaks Now Has a Date for Planned Reopening on South Street
The rebuild of Jim's Steaks on South Street has finally begun after the building was damaged by a fire in July, and the almost 47-year-old Philadelphia cheesesteak shop is targeting a Labor Day weekend reopening, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. After teasing the new blueprints for the building via Twitter...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, Another in Critical Following Double Shooting in Philly Bar
A man was killed and another is fighting for his life following a double shooting inside a bar in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting occurred inside Quinn’s II, a bar along the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue, at 9:51 p.m. A 21-year-old man was shot twice...
NBC Philadelphia
Shooting in Front of Philly City Hall Closes Off Busy Intersection
A shooting outside Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning led to a temporary traffic mess. A large police presence descended on the area near 15th and Market streets. Police officers could be seen leading a person in handcuffs under yellow police tape and into a police vehicle around 8:20 a.m. A...
NBC Philadelphia
Blue Cross Broad Street Run Will Take Place in April With New Finish Line This Year
Big changes are coming to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run this year. Instead of the first Sunday in May, the annual 10-mile race will take place on the last Sunday in April this year with the official date being April 30, 2023, the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department announced.
NBC Philadelphia
SEPTA Service Returns to Normal After Water Main Break Near 30th Street Station
A water main break near 30th Street Station impacted SEPTA service in Philadelphia Sunday. The 16-inch water main broke along 29th and Market streets Sunday afternoon. Several properties in the area were without water and water flooded the tunnel for trolleys and trains on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line. The Philadelphia Water...
Comments / 0