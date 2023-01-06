ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Pittock Mansion closed for maintenance, re-opens in February

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q9a0_0k56QrK700

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Planning a trip to the Pittock Mansion? You’ll have to wait until next month because it closes down for maintenance every January.

Pittock Mansion has a tradition of decorating for the holiday season. It leaves its popular Christmas display up from late November to early January.

Maintenance begins once the seasonal exhibit ends.

‘It was surreal:’ Local man saves woman by administering Narcan during overdose

In a 2019 newsletter , mansion officials explained that the annual closure is necessary to deep clean and repair the building, and its artifacts, without having visitors present.

According to Pittock Mansion, there are three key things to keep in mind when cleaning an artifact.

  1. “Prevent further damage or deterioration by removing dust and dirt, protecting it from sunlight and curious hands, and sometimes hiring a conservator to stabilize the object.”
  2. “When possible, choose conservation approaches that are reversible.”
  3. “Balance maintaining the authenticity and history of a piece while also trying to present the house as it may have looked 100 years ago.”

Following the maintenance occurring in January, the mansion will welcome guests to a restored museum with the same artifacts that have attracted visitors for years. Along with the usual relics, the February reopening will also mark the opening of the “This Is Kalapuyan Land” exhibit.

The “This is Kalapuyan Land” exhibit will feature contemporary Indigenous art and historical panels. Read more about the event here .

Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove

2023 could bring on more newness for the mansion. In November, the CEO announced her plans for “Pittock 2.0”, which would give the campus an extensive makeover. She has yet to give further details on the multi-year plan.

People won’t be able to go inside the mansion until February, but the surrounding area with the amazing view of the Portland skyline is always there.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood at Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy