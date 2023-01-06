ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Julia Fox doesn’t think Kanye West knows her full name

Julia Fox says she and Kanye West only dated for a month, and it doesn’t sound like they got to know each other that well. During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the actress talked about her brief relationship with the artist who now goes by Ye.

