KTVZ
James Cameron revisits the moment he calls ‘cringeworthy’ in his 1998 Oscars speech
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is setting box office records and generating Oscar buzz, which recently got director James Cameron reflecting on a moment he had celebrating one of his other big films. Cameron revealed in a conversation with CNN’s Chris Wallace for a new episode of “Who’s Talking...
KTVZ
Julia Fox doesn’t think Kanye West knows her full name
Julia Fox says she and Kanye West only dated for a month, and it doesn’t sound like they got to know each other that well. During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the actress talked about her brief relationship with the artist who now goes by Ye.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Ginny & Georgia'
An experimental heist show and an NBC medical drama are also trending on the streaming service.
KTVZ
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident. “Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner wrote on an image shared to his Instagram story....
People Are Sharing Their Most Controversial Wedding Opinions, And They Range From "Spot-On" To "Oh, This Is Gonna Cause Some Drama"
Petition to have all wedding speeches permanently banned!!!
