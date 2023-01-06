ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale High School receives $105,115 grant for medical academy

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An insurance company is making sure future health professionals are getting hands-on experience.

Springdale High School’s Medical Academy was awarded $105,115 from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue and You grant.

The grant went towards the purchase of patient and CPR simulators.

Springdale schools receive $277,950 in performance awards

“Every student going through here for their three years, will have three years of interaction in this lab,” said Ellen Tidwell, an instructor at the Springdale High School Medical Academy. “They’re really excited about it. It’s been a while since we’ve had good updates here.”

The medical academy says the equipment is similar to what students use in medical programs like at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

