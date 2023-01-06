Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Warren County man facing Multiple Drug Charges
The Warren Co. Sheriffs’ Department, the McMinnville Police Department, the 31st District Attorney General’s Office, TBI, U.S. Postal Service, and the DEA concluded a long-term drug investigation into thousands of illegal pharmaceutical pills in the community. Law enforcement executed several narcotic search warrants and recovered 2,500 Xanax tablets, several pounds of marijuana, and dozens of THC oil cartridges.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Trial date set for man charged in Loudon County deputy’s death
Dates for both a motion hearing and trial have been set for a truck driver accused in the February 2022 death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
Ex-Campbell County Jail employee accused of impersonating deputy in Oklahoma
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man for impersonating a deputy.
wvlt.tv
Former Campbell Co. jail employee arrested in OK for impersonating police officer, OK sheriff says
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (WVLT) - Old habits die hard; a former Campbell County, Tennessee jail employee was arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a police officer, according to a post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as Jackson Jones, 19, reportedly pulled over several people by flashing...
crossvillenews1st.com
20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County woman charged with three counts of voter fraud, indictment says
In Bradley County, a woman is charged with three counts of voter registration fraud. According to an indictment, Emily Jessop Bowers committed voter fraud three times: twice in 2020, and again last August. The indictment says Bowers intentionally registered or voted outside her district. She will be in court January...
Narcity
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
1-9 Olin Chlorine Under Investigation
The Jeffrey Miller law firm in Tennessee has partnered with Joey James Law in North Alabama to investigate mercury contaminations and - or exposures at the Olin Chemical plant in Charleston, TN.
bbbtv12.com
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
Cumberland Co. family remembers six people who died in house fire
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire the morning of Dec. 26. They said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Later, they said four adults and two children died in the fire. Family members identified...
wvlt.tv
Crossville’s Village Inn issues eviction notices, report says
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There has been an update on the City of Crossville’s ongoing saga with the Village Inn motel, according to a report from WVLT newspaper partner The Crossville Chronicle. The city has been working to purchase the business since December, and now residents are reportedly receiving eviction notices.
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
WDEF
Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Crash Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)-A man involved in a deadly Christmas Night crash in Bradley County has been booked into Bradley County Jail. 42 year old Patricke Conley is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assualt. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 Sunday evening,...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
Comments / 0