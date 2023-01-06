Read full article on original website
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
The New York Times appeared at CES 2023 alongside Delta to confirm that the publication’s game lineup is part of the upcoming Delta Exclusives Hub. Delta Air Lines passengers will soon be able to play Wordle, Spelling Bee, and more during flights via the airline’s free Wi-Fi. Currently,...
ZDNet
Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers
When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
Delta Inks Deal to Offer Paramount+ Beginning This Year
Delta SkyMiles members — the airline company’s loyalty program that is free to join — will be able to use Paramount+ as part of their in-flight entertainment beginning this spring, the companies said on Thursday. SkyMiles members will have access to free, high-speed internet and the premium tier of Paramount+, which is largely ad-free aside from live programming like sports and news, for flights originating from a U.S. location. Once connected to the in-flight WiFi, passengers will be able to create a Paramount+ account and watch the entire library for free. After landing, members will be given a free trial to Paramount+’s...
Delta Air Lines In The Hot Seat With Sheryl Lee Ralph After Employee Refused To Check Her Bags In
She handled the situation with a graceful response and a quick solution. Delta Airlines had to face the fans after Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a video explaining an incident between her and one of the company’s employees in the airport. According to the clip she shared...
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
Passengers on turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight were ‘floating off’ their chairs
What happened on the Hawaiian Airlines flight? How many passengers were injured? What has Hawaiian Airlines done for the passengers?
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
NASDAQ
Delta (DAL) to Offer Free Wi-Fi Service on More Flights
Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has announced plans to offer free Wi-Fi services across the majority of its U.S. flights. This latest proposal is expected to be effective from February 2023. To get the accessibility, customers must have an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join....
Southwest Airlines Filled US Airports With Stranded Luggage & Passengers Are Pissed
For the past several days Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights, which caused reactions from disgruntled passengers all over the United States and people have been worried about what will happen to their luggage after check-in. Multiple viral TikToks show how the airline is handling everyone's belongings at airports...
traveltomorrow.com
Delta Air Lines to offer free onboard Wi-Fi on the majority of its flights
Delta Air Lines will offer free onboard Wi-Fi on the majority of its flights from 1 February 2023, reports CNN. The carrier will become the first of the so-called ‘big three’ US airlines to allow travellers free internet access. At launch, over 500 domestic narrow-body Delta planes serving...
Delta to start offer “free” inflight Wi-Fi…
Delta is teaming up with T-Mobile to deliver this, with it being delivered to aircraft that utilise ViaSat’s connectivity. It will be deployed to most domestic mainline aircraft by Feb. 1, with full availability on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024. Sponsorship will be key, as...
