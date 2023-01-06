Delta SkyMiles members — the airline company’s loyalty program that is free to join — will be able to use Paramount+ as part of their in-flight entertainment beginning this spring, the companies said on Thursday. SkyMiles members will have access to free, high-speed internet and the premium tier of Paramount+, which is largely ad-free aside from live programming like sports and news, for flights originating from a U.S. location. Once connected to the in-flight WiFi, passengers will be able to create a Paramount+ account and watch the entire library for free. After landing, members will be given a free trial to Paramount+’s...

