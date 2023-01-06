ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
Digital Trends

CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines

The New York Times appeared at CES 2023 alongside Delta to confirm that the publication’s game lineup is part of the upcoming Delta Exclusives Hub. Delta Air Lines passengers will soon be able to play Wordle, Spelling Bee, and more during flights via the airline’s free Wi-Fi. Currently,...
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines just showed United and American how to really please customers

When it comes to airlines, this simple question has enjoyed ever-changing answers as the years have gone by. Also: Flighty is a must-have iOS app for air travel. Once, airline customers wanted comfort. In recent years, they've realized this is now impossible. Unless they pay a disproportionate -- for the majority -- amount of money.
The Hollywood Reporter

Delta Inks Deal to Offer Paramount+ Beginning This Year

Delta SkyMiles members — the airline company’s loyalty program that is free to join — will be able to use Paramount+ as part of their in-flight entertainment beginning this spring, the companies said on Thursday. SkyMiles members will have access to free, high-speed internet and the premium tier of Paramount+, which is largely ad-free aside from live programming like sports and news, for flights originating from a U.S. location. Once connected to the in-flight WiFi, passengers will be able to create a Paramount+ account and watch the entire library for free. After landing, members will be given a free trial to Paramount+’s...
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
NASDAQ

Delta (DAL) to Offer Free Wi-Fi Service on More Flights

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has announced plans to offer free Wi-Fi services across the majority of its U.S. flights. This latest proposal is expected to be effective from February 2023. To get the accessibility, customers must have an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join....
traveltomorrow.com

Delta Air Lines to offer free onboard Wi-Fi on the majority of its flights

Delta Air Lines will offer free onboard Wi-Fi on the majority of its flights from 1 February 2023, reports CNN. The carrier will become the first of the so-called ‘big three’ US airlines to allow travellers free internet access. At launch, over 500 domestic narrow-body Delta planes serving...
BoardingArea

Delta to start offer “free” inflight Wi-Fi…

Delta is teaming up with T-Mobile to deliver this, with it being delivered to aircraft that utilise ViaSat’s connectivity. It will be deployed to most domestic mainline aircraft by Feb. 1, with full availability on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024. Sponsorship will be key, as...
TheStreet

