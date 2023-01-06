For most design enthusiasts, the new year is one of the most exciting times; a transition period that's met with exhilarating anticipation. As we close the book on 2022—and all the major design trends associated with it—we look forward to how our homes will continue to evolve in the 12 months ahead. Which phenomenons will take center stage? Which fads will prove to be fleeting? Is there a color the industry will be obsessed with? Well, according to consumer research company WGSN, a shade called Digital Lavender will rule 2023.

