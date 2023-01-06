Rickea Jackson, Jordan Horston lead Lady Vols to 80-69 win over Mississippi State

Rickea Jackson took a second to stare down her former teammates before she ran down the floor.

The senior forward had just hit a spin move for an easy layup in transition, extending Lady Vols basketball's lead to nine points going into halftime against Mississippi State. The stare came after double technicals had been handed out that quarter to Jackson and MSU's JerKaila Jordan for a heated exchange.

Tennessee won 80-69 over Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2 SEC) on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena, even though MSU kept the game close until the final minutes. It was the first time Jackson faced her former team with the Lady Vols (11-6, 3-0), who have won each SEC game by double digits.

Jackson fueled Tennessee to a lead the whole game with 18 points and six rebounds, but senior Jordan Horston closed with 13 points and nine rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee thrives on offensive boards

The Lady Vols, especially Jackson, owned the offensive glass.

Tennessee had 13 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points. Jackson had five offensive rebounds, which matched her season-high, and 12 points by halftime.

The Lady Vols outrebounded MSU 28-17 in the first half, and Jessika Carter had seven of the Bulldogs' rebounds. Mississippi State kept the game close in the first half, though, thanks to 10 points from Carter and 11 points from Debreasha Powe.

Tennessee ended with 25 offensive rebounds, 23 second-chance points and outrebounded MSU 50-31.

Lady Vols play clean game against tough defense

Mississippi State averages 11.2 steals. It only had two at halftime.

Both teams only had five turnovers each in the first half. MSU played a high-pressure defense and held Tennessee to 43.9% shooting in the first half and 16 points in the second quarter. The Lady Vols ended with only eight turnovers.

But MSU was able to outscore Tennessee 22-20 in the third quarter. The Lady Vols shot well at 50%, but both Jackson and Horston missed jumpers they normally hit. The Bulldogs also outrebounded Tennessee 11-8 in the third, including four offensive rebounds.

Tennessee's perimeter defense faltered in the third, allowing MSU to shoot 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Powe went 6-for-10 from 3-point range, keeping the Bulldogs within striking distance going into the fourth.

Jordan Horston fuels Tennessee late in the game

Horston started the fourth quarter on fire.

The senior hit a jump shot, got a steal and then grabbed an offensive rebound for an easy put-back. Her energy was much-needed after Tennessee entered the fourth quarter with only a 61-54 lead.

With 3:13 left, Horston grabbed an offensive rebound and got an and-one play to give Tennessee a 72-65 lead. The momentum was huge for the Lady Vols, who were struggling to create a lead late in the game. She followed it with another put-back bucket on the next possession.

Horston had 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. She is now eight assists away from being the fourth Lady Vol to surpass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists, joining an elite group of Kara Lawson, Dena Head and Alexis Hornbuckle.

Up next

Tennessee hits the road for an instate rivalry. The Lady Vols will play Vanderbilt on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Rickea Jackson, Jordan Horston lead Lady Vols to 80-69 win over Mississippi State