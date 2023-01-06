Has 'Caught in Providence' become a family affair?

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Whether you're a dedicated viewer or happen to tune in while flipping through channels, there's a good chance you've at least seen a few minutes of Judge Frank Caprio's "Caught in Providence" on the Law & Crime Network cable channel.

The show, which has also garnered widespread popularity on social media with a reported 13 million followers on Facebook alone and another 2 million on YouTube, has become quite the hit as it chronicles Caprio's courtroom. But maybe it's become too big.

As The Journal's Katherine Gregg reports "John Marion, executive director of the citizens advocacy group Common Cause RI, is suggesting it might be time for a second-look - by both the Ethics Commission and the city - at the nature of the Caprios' financial arrangements with the broadcast company, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury."

"If I were the city of Providence, I would ask myself why this family has [potentially] been able to make millions and millions of dollars using city facilities and a city office, and the city of Providence hasn't received a dime," Marion is quoted as saying in the story.

As the story notes four of Caprio's relatives - including his sons John and David Caprio, the chairman of the state's higher education board - are listed as "producers" of "Caught in Providence" on IMDB.

Read more about the concerns raised and some of the reactions in Katherine's story.

• It's still chaotic in Washington, D.C. Stay on top of all the latest news with USA Today's live blog.

• ICYMI: That was quite the win the Providence Friars had Wednesday night, defeating the nationally-ranked UConn Huskies.

Today's Weather ❆ Snow and rain at times, with a high in the low 40s.