ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Has 'Caught in Providence' become a family affair?

By Will Richmond, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSmx9_0k56Pt7m00

Good morning, I'm Will Richmond at The Providence Journal and this is the Daily Briefing.

Whether you're a dedicated viewer or happen to tune in while flipping through channels, there's a good chance you've at least seen a few minutes of Judge Frank Caprio's "Caught in Providence" on the Law & Crime Network cable channel.

The show, which has also garnered widespread popularity on social media with a reported 13 million followers on Facebook alone and another 2 million on YouTube, has become quite the hit as it chronicles Caprio's courtroom. But maybe it's become too big.

As The Journal's Katherine Gregg reports "John Marion, executive director of the citizens advocacy group Common Cause RI, is suggesting it might be time for a second-look - by both the Ethics Commission and the city - at the nature of the Caprios' financial arrangements with the broadcast company, Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury."

"If I were the city of Providence, I would ask myself why this family has [potentially] been able to make millions and millions of dollars using city facilities and a city office, and the city of Providence hasn't received a dime," Marion is quoted as saying in the story.

As the story notes four of Caprio's relatives - including his sons John and David Caprio, the chairman of the state's higher education board - are listed as "producers" of "Caught in Providence" on IMDB.

Read more about the concerns raised and some of the reactions in Katherine's story.

• It's still chaotic in Washington, D.C. Stay on top of all the latest news with USA Today's live blog.

• ICYMI: That was quite the win the Providence Friars had Wednesday night, defeating the nationally-ranked UConn Huskies.

Today's Weather ❆ Snow and rain at times, with a high in the low 40s.

Comments / 3

Cheryl Carney
2d ago

Again it comes down to money, Judge Caprio shows compassion he listens to people, people come from all walks of life all have a story to tell not many listen or cares but Judge Caprio does why take away his job everyone needs a break and the Judge has a heart of compassion something not many have he shows there are still good people left in this world.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission

COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gerry Goldstein: In this work, the nickname’s a calling-card

News outlets recently noted the death in prison of one-time Patriarca Family crime boss Francis Salemme, better known in La Cosa Nostra circles as “Cadillac Frank.”. One might think the nickname derived from a love of those high-end cars, but urban legend says otherwise, asserting that when he once worked at a Boston auto body shop he specialized in getting damaged Cadillacs back on the road.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers

“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
jewishrhody.com

Fashioning friendships on the East Side

If you live on the East Side of Providence and need a tailor, you’ve probably gone to see Julio Iannone at 193 Cole Ave. I’ve known him for 35 years, but he’s been in business there for half a century! And he doesn’t have any plans to retire. Fortunately, he still enjoys his calling – and so many of his customers enjoy him.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
247Sports

Providence lands top-100 Mulready in 2024

Kayvaun Mulready, No. 76 in the Top247 in the class of 2024, announced his commitment to Providence on Sunday. He was also considering Maryland, Marquette, and Connecticut among his final four schools, but had previously picked up early offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Penn State, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Washington, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Boston College among others.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23

Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Pawtucket

Searching For the pretty hotel total list in the Pawtucket local area, you are in the correct location. I’m going to share about some list hotel that are basically located in the Pawtucket. Also, a directional link from your location, and details area, Website Home info, avg internet users...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nrinow.news

Bella the ‘sister’ to many

Bella, a resident of North Smithfield who was adopted at four months old, is our Newshound of the Week. Each week, we feature a northern Rhode Island dog as the NRI NOW Newshound… with a bit of doggone good information. This newshound has been an amazing sister to close...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fox56news.com

Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ATTLEBORO, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy