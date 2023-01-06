ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the Lyrics to HARDY’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Feat. Lainey Wilson

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

HARDY and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a rare murder ballad in country’s modern era.

“You rarely hear songs like this that bring light to heavy situations that people are really scared to talk about,” Wilson told Billboard of the track. “I feel, in my heart, that our job is to sing about the things that people are afraid to talk about. It’s a song that definitely starts a conversation.”

If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “Wait in the Track,” find the lyrics below:

I got turned around in some little town
I’d never been to before
Working my way through a middle of June
Midnight thunderstorm
There was something in the headlights
It stopped me on a dime
Well, she was scared to death
So I said “Climb in” and in she climbed
Oh, yeah

Well, she was bruised and broke from head to toe
With a tear in her blood stained shirt
She didn’t tell the whole truth but she didn’t have to
I knew what had happened to her
I didn’t load her down with questions
That girl had been through enough
I just threw it in drive, looked in those eyes
And I asked her where he was

I don’t know if he’s an angel
‘Cause angels don’t do what he did
He was hellbent to find the man behind
All the whiskey scars I hid
I never thought my day of justice
Would come from a judge under a seat
But I knew right then I’d never get hit again
When he said to me

“Wait in the truck”
“Just wait in the truck”

Well, I knocked and knocked and no one came
So I kicked in his double wide door
I let the hammer drop before he got
To that 12 he was reaching for
I didn’t try to hide my pistol
I didn’t even try to run
I just sat on the porch, smoking one of his cigarettes
And waited for the cops to come

I don’t know if he’s an angel
‘Cause angels don’t do what he did
He was hellbent to find the man behind
All the whiskey scars I hid
I never thought my day of justice
Would come from a judge under a seat
But I knew right then I’d never get hit again
When he said to me

“Wait in the truck”
“Just wait in the truck”
Whoa (oh)
Have mercy on me, Lord
Have mercy on me
Have mercy on me (oh), Lord

It’s been sixty months and she still comes
To see me from time to time
It was worth the price, to see a brighter side
Of the girl I picked up that night
And I might be here forever
It ain’t paradise that’s true
But it’s a whole hell of a lot better
Than the place I sent him to, yeah

(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)
Wait in the truck (have mercy on me)
Just wait in the truck
(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)
Wait in the truck (Lord, have mercy)
Just wait in the truck
(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)
Have mercy on me, Lord
Have mercy on me
(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)
Have mercy on me, Lord
(Have mercy on me)
(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck
(Have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on me)
Wait in the truck (please, have mercy)
Just wait in the truck (please, have mercy)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc.

Written by: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Mark Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

