The Most Mysterious Satellite Photos in Idaho And Surrounding States
Idaho is home to a lot of things. Mountains, beautiful weather, Big Foot, and some of the most mysterious things you could ever find on Google Earth. Random, I know but hear me out. It's this time of year when a lot of people talk about "most searched ____ of 2022" and it got me thinking... what weirdness is sitting right in front of us in the form of a Google Earth image that sparks mystery, laughs, or straight up fear.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands charged with the murder of four students from the University of Idaho: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison "Maddie" Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Investigators say he stabbed them to death in the home the women shared. JUDGE: The maximum penalty for this offense, if you plead guilty or be found guilty is...
Idaho Killer May Have Been Indoors When Victims Came Home—Criminologist
Criminologist Casey Jordan said individuals who commit these crimes don't want surprises so the killer may have been in the house when the victims arrived.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Coming to Idaho, Not Boise
One of America's most formidable Conservatives is coming to Idaho, but will not be in the state's most populous area. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will speak on Feb. 11 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. Her appearance and speech are part of a fundraiser supporting the Kootenai County Republican Party. The...
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
Bryan Kohberger Walked Right Past Idaho Murder Victims' Roommate: Affidavit
Bryan Kohberger was arrested on charges including four counts of murder in the first degree, although his previous lawyer said he's "eager to be exonerated."
Idaho witness photographs three lights hovering over open field
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org). An Idaho witness at Hayden reported watching three white lights hovering over an open field at about 5:14 a.m. on October 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.
Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders, arrest affidavit reveals
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
Bryan Kohberger Mugshot Photo Released As He Enters Custody in Idaho
Kohberger is expected to appear in court at the Latah County Courthouse for the first time on Thursday.
Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Affidavit Reveals Roommate Saw Idaho Killings Suspect
A surviving roommate reportedly saw the Idaho killings suspect walk right past her as she stood in her bedroom doorway 'in a frozen shock phase.,' according to an affidavit. (1/5/23)
America's Oldest Projectiles Found in Idaho
Archaeologists at Oregon State University have made a significant discovery in Idaho: a collection of stone projectile points that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas.
America's earliest stone tools may have been discovered in Idaho
The question of tools is central to understanding humans and our evolution—what constitutes a tool? When did we first use them? Do other animals use tools? A new study may be able to answer some of these questions, at least when it comes to tool use in the Americas.
