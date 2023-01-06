One suspended following Chipley/FAMU scuffle

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – An in-game scuffle between the Chipley and Florida A&M boys basketball teams on December 19, resulted in canceled games and a player suspended for the Tigers.

Chipley was forced to drop out of the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic over the holidays after they were reported to the FHSAA for the incident with FAMU High School.

With just 47 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Chipley led 68-48 when the contest was called due to a scuffle on the court.

Some minor shoving between players turned to fans on both sides taking to the court to break up the fight which appears to be mostly verbal.

Double technicals had been handed out prior to the final altercation, which attributed to the heightened tensions.

Chipley was reported to the FHSAA and their investigation resulted in the Tigers having to sit out from the tournament at Arnold high school, keeping them from playing in three regular season games, according to Chipley Head Boys Basketball Coach Dwight Kennedy.

Kennedy also said one Chipley player, sophomore guard Jordan Washington was suspended for two games for his involvement in the scuffle. He is eligible to return on Thursday, January 12, when the Tigers host the Jay Royals.

News 13 is unaware if any of Florida A&M’s players were suspended upon the FHSAA’s investigation.

Chipley, 8-0, will visit Blountstown on Friday, January 6. Chipley is currently ranked No. 3 by MaxPreps and No. 6 by the FHSAA in Class 1A.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.