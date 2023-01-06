ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque learning space unveils new science center for teen visitors

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city celebrated the opening of a teen center geared toward getting young people into science. The new addition is called “ X Studio .”

The new 8,000 sq. ft. building is a place for teens to explore the tools and technology needed for fields like science and engineering.

The city said the goal is to prepare kids to solve the big problems of the day with great-paying jobs.

The studio will provide more than 250 low-cost or free-of-charge programs. X Studio will support more than 6,000 students each year. They also plan to open an early learning center.

