disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Ride-Themed Loungefly Bag Is In Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Fans of classic Disney attractions cannot miss the new Loungefly bag and Minnie ears that we spotted in Disney World today! And even if you’re not in the parks, you can still get your hands on the latest items.
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Wait Times SKYROCKET After the Holidays
If you’re headed to Disney World soon, don’t say we didn’t warn you. The crowds have been wild this holiday season in Disney World and we’ve seen some pretty long wait times. On top of that the wait times will soon be affected by several upcoming ride closures and refurbishments. But what can you expect from the wait times in Disney World right now? That’s what we’re here to investigate!
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist
It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Food Beast
Reese's Unveils Extensive Lineup Of New Frozen Treats
Reese's is celebrating the new year by flipping the table on everyone's resolutions by debuting a lineup of seven frozen treats. Everyone's favorite peanut butter cup is kicking off 2023 with a whole roster of frozen peanut butter cup-based desserts that range from ice creams, bars, sandwiches, and cones. Check the impressive portfolio below:
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Popular Rides Are CLOSING Temporarily in Disney World Next Week
Next week is a BIG week in Disney World. The Festival of the Arts starts on January 13th, which will bring food booths, Broadway-style performances, and a Figment-themed scavenger hunt to EPCOT. But there are also a few closures happening at the theme parks that you need to be aware of before you visit.
disneyfoodblog.com
Our Jaws Hit the FLOOR When We Saw the New Little Mermaid Ears in Disney World!
Little Mermaid fans: you’re going to want to free up some space in your suitcase!. We found some glittery new Minnie ears, and they have us channeling our inner mermaid. We know, it’s already hard enough to narrow down which Minnie ears to wear on your Disney trip, but we think you’ll want to see these. Let us present: The Little Mermaid Minnie ears!
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: New Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Debuting at Disneyland Resort Later This Month
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Part of the festivities will include new Cast Member name tags that include the names of Disney characters!. Back in August 2022, an announcement was sent to Cast...
disneyfoodblog.com
Should YOU Get Disney World’s New Dining Card Package?
Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
disneyfoodblog.com
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Hypebae
Starbucks' New Winter Menu Features a Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate and Honey Hazelnut Latte
Starbucks just unveiled its brand-new Winter menu for 2023, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Though red cup season may well be over for another 10 months and the time for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes is nowhere to be seen, winter is still upon us and creamy coffees and hot chocolates are still our highest priority.
disneyfoodblog.com
Our PRO TIP for Riding One of Magic Kingdom’s Most Popular Attractions
Since 1989, one Magic Kingdom ride has thrilled guests with a GIANT splash that often leaves them SOAKED but also feeling Satisfactual. Yep, we’re talking about Splash Mountain, which will soon close FOREVER, to become a new attraction dedicated to The Princess and the Frog. So many guests are now trying to ride Splash Mountain before it closes, meaning that lines for the attraction are getting longer than ever. But we have a tip on how to ride it without long lines!
