theblock.co

Former FTX US president Harrison says he'll share information on exchange 'in time'

Harrison departed FTX U.S. in September last year, a few months before its collapse. He said in a tweet that he would share information on FTX U.S. “in time.”. Brett Harrison, former president of FTX U.S., plans to share information on the crypto exchange’s operations. Harrison responded to...
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
theblock.co

FTX cofounders' Robinhood shares worth over $450 million seized

More than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang have been seized by the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Department of Justice seized more than $456 million in Robinhood shares owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. A court...
theblock.co

Prosecutors investigate former FTX executive Nishad Singh: Bloomberg

Officials are investigating any role former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh played in defrauding the company’s customers with illicit trading schemes involving sister firm Alameda Research, according to Bloomberg. Federal prosecutors are probing whether former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh played any role in trading schemes that...
theblock.co

US authorities request information from hedge funds about Binance: WaPo

U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on crypto exchange Binance. Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann told the Washington Post the firm is engaging with “virtually every regulator across the globe on a daily basis.”. U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on cryptocurrency exchange Binance,...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX8 News

Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]

