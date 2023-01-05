Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
theblock.co
Former FTX US president Harrison says he'll share information on exchange 'in time'
Harrison departed FTX U.S. in September last year, a few months before its collapse. He said in a tweet that he would share information on FTX U.S. “in time.”. Brett Harrison, former president of FTX U.S., plans to share information on the crypto exchange’s operations. Harrison responded to...
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
theblock.co
FTX cofounders' Robinhood shares worth over $450 million seized
More than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang have been seized by the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Department of Justice seized more than $456 million in Robinhood shares owned by FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang. A court...
theblock.co
Prosecutors investigate former FTX executive Nishad Singh: Bloomberg
Officials are investigating any role former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh played in defrauding the company’s customers with illicit trading schemes involving sister firm Alameda Research, according to Bloomberg. Federal prosecutors are probing whether former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh played any role in trading schemes that...
theblock.co
US authorities request information from hedge funds about Binance: WaPo
U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on crypto exchange Binance. Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann told the Washington Post the firm is engaging with “virtually every regulator across the globe on a daily basis.”. U.S. authorities are requesting information from investment firms on cryptocurrency exchange Binance,...
theblock.co
Two Yuga Labs leaders to be deposed amid the Ryder Ripps legal showdown
A California court ruled that two Yuga Labs leaders must be deposed, or submit to a question-and-answer session in court. The move follows a legal saga that started in June 2022. The legal saga continues for Yuga Labs, the creator of the hit NFT project Bored Ape Yacht club, and...
Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
Comments / 1