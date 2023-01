AMES, Iowa – Specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are teaming up with Iowa State Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise to farms across the state Feb. 6-10. The workshops are an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how planters function, optimize settings for individual seed, field, and equipment needs, and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration.

