Rodgers' late pick seals loss to Lions, playoffs for Seattle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was intercepted by Kerby Joseph on the final pass of what might be his last game, and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to miss the playoffs. After winning four straight and receiving plenty of...
NFL Playoff Glance
X-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay,...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Bengals fan claims NFL ordered signs criticizing Roger Goodell to be taken down
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is claiming the NFL ordered that his signs critiquing Roger Goodell be taken down during Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Rams DC Raheem Morris
Morris joins Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the vacant head coaching role.
Weekend Sports In Brief
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Detroit 20, Green Bay 16
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:05. GB_Lazard 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:17. Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:55. RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-72, Swift 6-25, Goff 2-5, Ju.Jackson 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-48, Dillon 9-33, Watson 2-12, Rodgers 3-10, Lazard 2-0. PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-34-0-224. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-27-1-205. RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift...
