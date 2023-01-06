Bernard Kalb, the legendary journalist best known as the founding anchor and panelist for CNN’s “Reliable Sources” program, died on Sunday at age 100, according to multiple reports. Kalb died at his home in Bethesda, Md., due to complications from a fall, his brother and fellow journalist Marvin Kalb told the Washington Post. His daughter, Claudia Kalb, told the New York Times that the fall occurred on Jan. 2. He served as the first host of CNN’s now-defunct media analysis show following its debut in 1992. He remained in the role until 2001, when he was succeeded by co-host Howard Kurtz, who...

