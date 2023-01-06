ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State leaders call for renewal of economic incentives in Alabama

By Maddie Biertempfel
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ab6ef_0k56Nqgz00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Some state leaders are calling for the legislature to renew certain economic incentives next session.

The Alabama Jobs Act incentives and the Growing Alabama Credit have worked to bring in new business to the state since 2015.

McCarthy defeated 10 times in Speaker bid, despite solid support from Alabama GOP members

Through the legislation, Alabama makes about $350 million available annually to attract new business to the Yellowhammer State.

Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the incentives have brought in more than $17 billion in investments and more than 34,000 jobs over the seven years the act has been in effect.

“It has also kind of future-proofed our economy because we’re attracting advanced manufacturers, R and D, medical companies and lots of new industries that if you’d looked at Alabama’s economy 50 years ago, you’d have never thought those companies would be in Alabama,” Canfield said.

The act expires in July this year, and Canfield says state lawmakers should consider reauthorizing it and increasing the $350 million cap.

Crestwood to open North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency room in Harvest

“We’ve been approaching our cap over the past year or two, so I think you’re going to see us seeking to have our incentives renewed. We’ll probably be asking for a modest increase in that cap,” Canfield said.

Canfield says the Department is still determining how much they think it should increase.

Beyond continuing those incentives, Canfield says the state should also look into ways to expand where new businesses can go. He says a byproduct of more companies coming to Alabama is less site availability.

“I think we want to pay attention to how we want to encourage more site availability across the state not only in some of the major metropolitan areas but certainly the rural communities to drive job creation into each of our 67 counties,” Canfield said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News from News 19

It’s not just the Commerce department encouraging the continuation of these incentives, the Governor and Lt. Governor have also said it should be a priority next session.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama Legislature begins another 4-year term with 37 new lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers meet for the first time since being elected in November with an organizational session starting Tuesday. They will elect new leaders, appoint committees, and approve rules for the next four years. It will be a learning experience for 31 new members in the 105-seat House of Representatives and six new members in the 35-seat Senate.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard released from prison

HARVEST, Ala. — Update: The Alabama Department of Corrections says that Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday. Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is expected to be released from prison on Sunday after serving more than two years behind bars. Hubbard was first indicted on ethics...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Teacher shortage lingers in Central Alabama districts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's now the second half of the school year and most districts are struggling to hold on to teachers as pandemic challenges linger. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers, a union that helps local teachers, says disciplinary problems in the classroom are at an all-time high for teachers right now.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama COVID Numbers Slowly Rising

COVID-19 numbers are slowly creeping upward across Alabama. Homeowners in Gurley tell News 19 they're struggling to understand why their water bills are sky-high this January. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber. Alabama Leaders Seek...
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Constitutional Carry Goes Into Effect

ALABAMA-- On January 1, 2023, House Bill 272, also known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, ended the need to obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a car, went into effect. Rep. Shane Stringer, a Republican from Mobile County, along with Sen. Gerald Allen,...
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Major law firms merge

Two major Southern law firms are merging. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine. Nexsen Pruet Chairman Leighton Lord will be the President...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Most Alabama employers to see 54 percent unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Thursday that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule. “Following the economic uncertainty and the record-breaking amount of unemployment compensation benefits paid...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama

The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

6 Alabama residents federally indicted in illegal sports-betting scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indictment was unsealed charging six Alabama residents and five other people across the U.S. in a multi-million dollar wagering excise tax evasion scheme Friday. The scheme involved management of an illegal sports-betting organization, per the 114-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. According to the indictment, Timothy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy