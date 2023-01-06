ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’

Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get OVER $1000 With Disney World’s New Dining Offer!

There’s a new way to save on dining in Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one! Disney had previously mentioned that you could receive up to $750 in money to spend on food, but it looks like that may not always be the case — here’s what we know.
disneyfoodblog.com

Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website

If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneytips.com

Disney Park to Shut Down for the Day Later This Month

The New Year is bringing with it several closures and refurbishments (some leading to the opening of entirely new attractions) at the Walt Disney World Resort. Along with closures for refurbishments and updates, however, entire Disney Parks and select experiences always have the possibility of shutting down for other reasons, too, like inclement weather, special events, and corporate buyouts, just to name a few.
disneyfoodblog.com

100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!

Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World

As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
disneyfoodblog.com

Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Disney Diary

Chef Mickey’s moving back to buffet from family-style dining

The buffet is coming back. Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World will be returning to a buffet from family-style dining on March 1, 2023. According to an announcement from Disney: “Now through February 28, this restaurant offers family-style dining. The buffet experience will return on March 1. Check back soon to view the buffet menu.”
disneyfoodblog.com

2 Popular Rides Are CLOSING Temporarily in Disney World Next Week

Next week is a BIG week in Disney World. The Festival of the Arts starts on January 13th, which will bring food booths, Broadway-style performances, and a Figment-themed scavenger hunt to EPCOT. But there are also a few closures happening at the theme parks that you need to be aware of before you visit.
disneyfoodblog.com

Here Are Our Best Selling Disney Amazon Deals for 2022

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time to look back on 2022. In 2022 we laughed, we cried, … and we shopped. A LOT....
disneyfoodblog.com

Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?

Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023

Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy