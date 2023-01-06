ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash

Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson

An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass

Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park

LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
LAURIE, MO
abc17news.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.  Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes

COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash

A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Howard County prosecutors have reduced the charges of a Fayette murder suspect from August. Kundarrius Taylor is now charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after he is accused of shooting Torrance Evans. Court documents say Taylor "recklessly caused the death of Torrance Evans Junior by shooting him." The range of time served is The post Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FAYETTE, MO

