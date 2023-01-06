LAURIE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer. Investigators identified the man killed in shooting Thursday as 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Laurie home in Morgan County. Laurie police said in a news release a Laurie officer found Mummert on the porch of the home with a gun. Police say the officer shot Mummert after he refused orders and began to draw his weapon. The officer was not injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.

