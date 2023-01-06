Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff said there is no longer a threat to the community after an hours-long standoff Sunday morning in Holts Summit. Sunday morning around 5:30, Holts Summit Police Department responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of Spalding Road. Police determined shots were fired and a The post Hours-long standoff in Holts Summit ends appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery
All it took was about 70 seconds for a person to walk into a store on Columbia's Business Loop 70 and walk out with all the cash from the registers. The post Video shows man shoot into ceiling, thank employee during Columbia robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Twin brothers charged with shots-fired incident last month at Columbia brewery
Charges are filed this week against twin brothers believed to be involved in a shots-fired incident last month at a Columbia brewery. James Allen of Jefferson City and Jerald Allen of Warrensburg were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting happened December 5 at Bur Oak Brewery...
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire
One or more people were responsible for starting a fire that killed a 60-year-old woman a few days before Christmas. The post Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510 Kensington Park in Jefferson City The post Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
kjluradio.com
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
abc17news.com
Patrol: Missouri man dies after being shot by police officer
LAURIE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer. Investigators identified the man killed in shooting Thursday as 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Laurie home in Morgan County. Laurie police said in a news release a Laurie officer found Mummert on the porch of the home with a gun. Police say the officer shot Mummert after he refused orders and began to draw his weapon. The officer was not injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
Trail Cam Video Shows Huge Mountain Lion Near Columbia, Missouri
I've had people tell me that mountain lions aren't really that common in Missouri and Illinois at least near the bigger cities. That's funny because a brand new trail cam video shows a massive mountain lion that's just been spotted near Columbia, Missouri. A YouTube channel with only a handful...
Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A hearing was held Friday at the Boone County Courthouse for a man accused of murdering his baby. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, appeared by video from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. Samone Daniels, The post Hearing held for man accused of murdering baby; autopsy report still not available appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia's bus service Go COMO proposes combining bus routes
COLUMBIA - New changes could be coming to Columbia's bus routes in February. On Monday, the Columbia City Council will review a plan created by Go COMO, the city's public transit service, that proposes combining bus routes amid staffing issues. Go COMO wants to combine its six routes into three...
kwos.com
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after he was accused of rape and other charges. Samuel Buckins Jr., 41, is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing The post Columbia man charged with rape, kidnapping, assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans
FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) Howard County prosecutors have reduced the charges of a Fayette murder suspect from August. Kundarrius Taylor is now charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter after he is accused of shooting Torrance Evans. Court documents say Taylor "recklessly caused the death of Torrance Evans Junior by shooting him." The range of time served is The post Charges updated for man accused in shooting death of Torrance Evans appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Judge denies motion, homicide suspect released, prosecutors to refile after FBI assistance
COLUMBIA — Curtis Allen Lewis, a murder suspect accused of killing Tershawn E. Kitchen in 2020, will be released from jail. According to the Boone County Prosecutors Office, a judge in Boone County denied a motion by prosecutors to delay the trial for Lewis that was set for January 24 of this year.
Comments / 0