The Disney World Changes That Cause Fans the Most Anxiety
The one thing that is inevitable at Disney World is change, but we’ve seen a LOT of change over the past few years. From the massive EPCOT transformation to the park pass reservation system to Genie+, we’re sure that these changes have left many of you reeling. So we asked our readers which changes at Disney World gave you the most anxiety. Here’s what you told us!
Disney World Wait Times SKYROCKET After the Holidays
If you’re headed to Disney World soon, don’t say we didn’t warn you. The crowds have been wild this holiday season in Disney World and we’ve seen some pretty long wait times. On top of that the wait times will soon be affected by several upcoming ride closures and refurbishments. But what can you expect from the wait times in Disney World right now? That’s what we’re here to investigate!
Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World
As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Should YOU Get Disney World’s New Dining Card Package?
Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
Running This Weekend? Get a DISCOUNT at The Polite Pig in Disney Springs!
It’s a HUGE weekend at Disney World — the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is underway!. Participants have descended upon Disney World to take part in a fun-themed series of races for a chance to win medals and score some SWEET 90s-inspired merchandise. However, runners also qualify for a discount at a popular Disney Springs restaurant!
Our Jaws Hit the FLOOR When We Saw the New Little Mermaid Ears in Disney World!
Little Mermaid fans: you’re going to want to free up some space in your suitcase!. We found some glittery new Minnie ears, and they have us channeling our inner mermaid. We know, it’s already hard enough to narrow down which Minnie ears to wear on your Disney trip, but we think you’ll want to see these. Let us present: The Little Mermaid Minnie ears!
Best Restaurants Near Disney World
If you know anything about DFB it’s that we LOVE talking about Disney food. From icons like plastic cheese and Mickey ice cream bars to underrated restaurants hiding in Disney World, we cover it all! But what if you’re looking to escape Disney World for a meal? What if you’ve eaten at every Disney World restaurant and want to try something new? That’s why we’re talking about the best restaurants you can find near Disney World!
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Coffee Shop Has Its Grand Opening
We’ve put together loads of guides for staying at Disney World’s resorts in 2023, as well as guides for eating at each resort. We also make visits to the resorts every week, so we can tell you what’s going on. And right now? There’s LOTS of construction!
Treat Yourself To These Disney Deals On Amazon
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. New year, new savings! The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean the sales have stopped. There is always another discount to find, especially when you shop on...
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: You’ll Say ‘Oh, Bother’ to This Loungefly Collection
We’re gearing up for the big 100th Anniversary Celebration, including the Sleeping Beauty Castle Makeover. We just recently got some new details on the new World Of Color — One show in Disney California Adventure and we now know when the Adventureland Treehouse will reopen! So what else is going on? Let’s find out!
2 Popular Rides Are CLOSING Temporarily in Disney World Next Week
Next week is a BIG week in Disney World. The Festival of the Arts starts on January 13th, which will bring food booths, Broadway-style performances, and a Figment-themed scavenger hunt to EPCOT. But there are also a few closures happening at the theme parks that you need to be aware of before you visit.
You Can Now Gift Someone A Whole YEAR of Disney+!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There are lots of ways Disney+ is changing this year and lots of new content is on its way. However, Disney+ can be quite expensive. If you’ve got someone in your life who you’re looking to give a late holiday gift, or their birthday is coming up, here’s how you can gift them a year of Disney+!
Why You Should Avoid Disneyland on January 27th
The Walt Disney Company turns 100 years old this year!. And who knows how to throw a party better than Disney? The celebrations are gearing up and we’ve already seen a few sneak peeks and heard details about what we can expect from the festivities. But, exciting events can often mean a LOT of people heading to the parks to check it out, so we’re sharing why you might want to AVOID Disneyland on January 27th!
A NEW Disney Princess Collection Is Now Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There is LOTS of Disney merchandise out there on the market. We’ve recently seen new 100th Anniversary Funko POPs, the last of the 50th Anniversary merchandise be released, and...
Disneyland vs Disney World For Toddlers
Is this your first trip to a Disney park with your little one? Maybe you’ve done it before but it’s been a while (lots of things have changed just in the past couple of years!). If you are interested in taking your toddler on a Disney vacation the...
Neff Releases a MASSIVE Disney Collection Online!
Are you ready for some more Disney merchandise? Get your wallets prepared, people. and designer ears in the past, and now it’s time for yet another collection. This time, you can get a TON of new Fantasia shirts, pants, hats, and more with Neff’s online collection!. Neff has...
