Routt County professionals share how to set, and celebrate sustainable health and fitness resolutions

Salon on Main is new to Oak Creek, but owner and hair stylist Kaye Williams is no stranger to the business and has been providing services for more than a decade. “I specialize in services like balayage and natural, lived-in (color),” Williams said. “For haircuts, I like doing razor cutting and shags, which is just funky, edgy and incorporates your natural texture.”

OAK CREEK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO