Routt County professionals share how to set, and celebrate sustainable health and fitness resolutions

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat awards $730,000 to local organizations focused on arts, environment and human services
More than 40 local organizations will received nearly $730,000 in funding through an annual allocation approved by Steamboat Springs City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The money impacts three categories of organizations with focuses on arts and culture, the environment and human services. The 2023 allocation, which is based on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stylist’s new salon puts Oak Creek on the cutting edge
Salon on Main is new to Oak Creek, but owner and hair stylist Kaye Williams is no stranger to the business and has been providing services for more than a decade. “I specialize in services like balayage and natural, lived-in (color),” Williams said. “For haircuts, I like doing razor cutting and shags, which is just funky, edgy and incorporates your natural texture.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tread of Pioneers Museum seeks history-loving volunteers
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs names Student of the Month for January
The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs recently honored Steamboat High School student Jack Vincent as January’s Student of the Month. “Jack is a natural leader,” Megan Wykhuis, a counselor at Steamboat High School, told the Rotary Club. “He easily connects with others, including a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. He is an accomplished student, a positive role model for his peers, and an uplifting and encouraging presence in our school.“
Steamboat Pilot & Today
A change in ownership marks a new era for Carelli’s in Craig
A Craig landmark for more than 20 years, Carelli’s Italian restaurant began a new era Dec. 23 when it was purchased by Anthony and Kim Teeter. The Teeters aim to uphold the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere while bringing in a few fresh ideas based on Anthony’s cooking and food expertise along with his New York Italian heritage.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Reeling ’em in: 10th annual ice fishing tournament returns to Routt County after 3-year hiatus
A pack of nearly 700 stepped foot onto the icy surface at Stagecoach State Park bright and early on Saturday, Jan. 7 in hopes of catching the two longest combined trout while ice fishing. It was the 10th annual Ice Fishing Tournament hosted by Steamboat Fishing Adventures and like all...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $35.4M from Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $35.4 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 30 to Jan. 5. Property Description: 2,050-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath townhome on 0.035 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Unit 7 at Elevate at Wildhorse Meadows Belford Townhomes. 700 Yampa Street. Seller: Huddleston Family...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Atmospheric river arrives in Steamboat Monday night, bringing more snow to town
An atmospheric river coming from the West Coast will reach Steamboat Springs Monday night, Jan. 9, bringing with it a few more inches of snow. The system is expected to conclude by Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11. “The first wave coming across Monday looks to be more of a grazing event,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
2022 Steamboat sales taxes surpassed all of 2021 — and that’s just through November
Through 11 months of 2022, the City of Steamboat Springs collected more sales, use and accommodations tax than in all of 2021, as a surge of such collections continues to significantly outpace historical figures. Like every other month so far in 2022, collections in November exceeded those in the same...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat City Council adds narrow exemption to STR licensing regulations
Steamboat Springs City Council added a narrow exemption to short-term rental licensing regulations on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but declined to make a broader change requested by lodging representatives. The change will exempt any short-term rentals that have an on-site, 24-hour front desk, which city officials hope will simplify licensing requirements...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rookie sweep: New faces win World Pro Ski Tour opener at Howelsen Hill
For fans, a dual slalom race can be one of the most exciting events in winter sports, often coming down to fractions of a second and resulting in photo finish after photo finish. For the competitors, the races can be intense as they consistently need to keep calm and not...
