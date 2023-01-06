Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
KRQE News 13
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. State representative proposes bill for better treatment …. A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid.
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe
The suspect was a 27-year-old man.
Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for first 2023 distribution event
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center held its first distribution of the year.
Bernalillo County authorities investigate ‘suspicious death’ in South Valley
Violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
KRQE News 13
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/. Alamogordo Police Department launches new unit. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/alamogordo-police-department-launches-new-unit/. Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/hermits-peak-and-calf-canyon-fire-assistance-act-seeking-final-public-comment/. Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-center-hands-out-food-household-items-for-first-2023-distribution-event/. Bureau of Land Management seeks public...
Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
Los Altos Park project: Phase One nears completion
The city said it hopes the new softball complex will bring more revenue across the metro.
Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County’s warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative […]
Bernalillo family wants change after grandfather waits hours for help following Sam’s Club parking lot shooting
It was just another afternoon errand, but it quickly became an emergency situation.
KRQE News 13
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/man-convicted-in-2008-murder-kills-sister-and-himself-police-say/. Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/man-convicted-in-2008-murder-kills-sister-and-himself-police-say/. New Mexico federal lawmakers sworn in. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-federal-lawmakers-sworn-in/ New Mexico lawmakers push for wildfire claims changes. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-lawmakers-push-for-wildfire-claims-changes/. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center shows Native children’s …. See the story:...
Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Bernalillo County crash
Area traffic has been shut down.
KRQE News 13
Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
Video shows touching moment during Albuquerque high school wrestling match
"He's a champion already, just being here. This is one of the toughest sports for anybody to do, for him to just be able to be here every day, he's conquered things that he doesn't know he's conquered yet," stated Romero.
Wysong, Trujillo sign national letters of intent for UNM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School football players Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo made it official on Friday. The pair of Storm standouts signed their national letters of intent on Friday to continue their football careers at UNM. While both Wysong and Trujillo verbally committed to play for the Lobos a few months ago, […]
KRQE News 13
Teen accused of killing mother’s boyfriend pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend was arranged Friday. Ruben Benavidez is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend Cedric Garcia Guzman near Coal and 11th Street on December 17. Benavidez and his father went to the apartment Guzman two...
Bosque Farms man sentenced to prison for assault and firearms conviction
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Everett Paquin, 59, of Bosque Farms was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Before sentencing, he pled guilty to assault and being a felon in possession. In 2020, Paquin reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend on the Pueblo of Isleta, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). At the time […]
Comments / 0