KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police …. A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/. Alamogordo Police Department launches new unit. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/alamogordo-police-department-launches-new-unit/. Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/hermits-peak-and-calf-canyon-fire-assistance-act-seeking-final-public-comment/. Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-center-hands-out-food-household-items-for-first-2023-distribution-event/. Bureau of Land Management seeks public...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police seek info on people riding orange moped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two moped riders. In a tweet, APD hints that they might provide insight into a 2022 shooting death. On October 21, 2022, police say Isaac Torres was shot and killed in Downtown Albuquerque. They say Torres was killed at the Albuquerque Transport […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque seeks millions for warrant backlog crackdown, new police facilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders are pitching more than $50 million in funding requests for a slew of new law enforcement related investments, including funding to crackdown on Bernalillo County’s warrant backlog. The announcement came during a Friday news conference, less than ten days away from the start of the next 60-day New Mexico legislative […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/man-convicted-in-2008-murder-kills-sister-and-himself-police-say/. Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, …. New Mexico federal lawmakers sworn in. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-federal-lawmakers-sworn-in/ New Mexico lawmakers push for wildfire claims changes. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-lawmakers-push-for-wildfire-claims-changes/. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center shows Native children's ….
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wysong, Trujillo sign national letters of intent for UNM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School football players Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo made it official on Friday. The pair of Storm standouts signed their national letters of intent on Friday to continue their football careers at UNM. While both Wysong and Trujillo verbally committed to play for the Lobos a few months ago, […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen accused of killing mother’s boyfriend pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend was arranged Friday. Ruben Benavidez is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend Cedric Garcia Guzman near Coal and 11th Street on December 17. Benavidez and his father went to the apartment Guzman two...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

