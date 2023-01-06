Read full article on original website
Thank goodness Holland and Zeeland are focused on bringing in diverse talent workers! All the people of olive and robinson township (who are behind this BS) need to attract are their illegal migrant workers for their farms, nursuries and cheap labor!
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
wgvunews.org
Business leaders' concerns mount after Ottawa County Board closes DEI office
Business leaders in Ottawa County are voicing their concern over the Board of Commissioners’ recent decision to close its Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Board made the “surprising” decision to close the DEI office on Tuesday as commissioner Sylvia Rhodea said the Department had created more damage than good since its inception in 2019.
WWMT
Millerknoll spokesperson comments on Ottawa County Board's move to dissolve DEI office
ZEELAND, Mich. — A spokesperson from the second largest employer in Ottawa County, MillerKnoll, which is based in Zeeland, commented on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners' move to dissolve the county's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our corporate values at...
Newly-appointed Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs ready to get started
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — John Gibbs, the man that the Ottawa County Commission hired as the new county administrator, has begun work at his new position. His hiring came amidst controversy on how the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners handled its meeting earlier in the week. The controversy stems...
Chamber concerned about effect Ottawa County changes will have on business community
HOLLAND, MI – A business development group says the Tuesday shake-up at Ottawa County that saw its diversity and inclusion office closed and its motto changed from “Where You Belong” are concerning and will have an impact on the business community. “Ottawa County has been one of...
John Gibbs introduces himself in first email as Ottawa County administrator
New Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs released a statement Friday morning, introducing himself to county residents and thanking them for the opportunity to serve.
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
Free school pantry provides in-need Holland families with winter clothes, more
HOLLAND, MI – A school-based pantry in Holland is providing families in need with free winter clothes, school supplies, personal hygiene products and more, thanks to donations from the community. The Power H Shop, located in Holland Public Schools’ Longfellow Elementary School, opens once a month for students and...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
Attorney General Nessel announces review into Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced on Jan. 4 that it would be conducting an "extensive review" into the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to determine whether actions its members took earlier in the week violated the Open Meetings Act. The move came in response...
Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
mibiz.com
LMCU branch workers near Grand Rapids vote to unionize
WYOMING — Workers at Lake Michigan Credit Union’s South Division Avenue branch near Grand Rapids have voted to unionize. The Communications Workers of America said today that staff at the LMCU branch in Wyoming voted to join the union in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
mibiz.com
New RoMan Manufacturing president overseeing ‘unprecedented’ company growth
Nelson Sanchez took the helm at Grand Rapids-area industrial power systems manufacturer RoMan Manufacturing Inc. this month as the first non-family president in the company’s 42-year history. Sanchez has served in executive roles with the company since 2013 and takes over during an “unprecedented” organic growth spurt for RoMan,...
Muskegon County calling on community to help identify individuals experiencing homelessness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- The Muskegon County Homeless Continuum of Care Network Outreach Committee is calling on the community to conduct the Winter Point in Time Survey (PIT) to help identify individuals who may be homeless and in need. “We are reaching out to our community in hopes that they...
Ottawa County community reacts to John Gibbs as new County Administrator
A major shakeup in West Michigan is now getting National attention tonight. The new board of commissioners in Ottawa County voting to make several staffing changes today.
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022
If your heart has been achin’ for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn’t just a one-time thing. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Ottawa County Democratic Chair says changes by new Board of Commissioners show ‘not all are welcome’
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Though he states the Ottawa County Democrats were hopeful for a smooth transition with the county’s new Board of Commissioners, the chair of the Ottawa County Democratic Party said the changes brought on Tuesday – which includes firing their current county administrator to hire former congressional candidate John Gibbs – create an environment that’s unwelcoming to the overall community.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
