Read full article on original website
Related
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.
Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder To Improve Depth?
The Red Sox could make a small move to improve depth
Red Sox Make Surprise Cut After Officially Announcing Justin Turner Signing
The Boston Red Sox's corresponding move for signing corner infielder Justin Turner creates another hole on the roster.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Sad But Excited After Seeing Long Time Teammates Leave This Winter
The huge roster turnover also has it's effects on the clubhouse
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
Harrison Bader’s reaction to Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds’ trade interest
Pittsburgh Pirates’ OF Bryan Reynolds has reportedly drawn the New York Yankees’ interest. But the Yankees already have a centerfielder in Harrison Bader, who they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2022 season. Bader recently addressed New York’s rumored interested in Reynolds, who requested a trade from the Pirates earlier in the offseason. […] The post Harrison Bader’s reaction to Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds’ trade interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Dodgers Rumors: Trade for All-Star Outfielder Seems Unlikely for LA
The Dodgers would love to trade for Pirates center-fielder Bryan Reynolds, but Jon Heyman reports that Pittsburgh's asking price remains too high.
Former Dodger Outfielder Signs Free Agent Deal With Mariners
2020 World Series Champion finds a new home in the Pacific Northwest
Craig Kimbrel reveals why he chose Phillies in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers exchanged AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel prior to the 2022 season to bolster their bullpen depth. Alas, Kimbrel fell short of expectations in Dodger blue, as he lost the closer job late in the season following a string of poor performances. Nevertheless, Kimbrel remains elite in missing bats, and the Philadelphia Phillies came calling this offseason as a result in an attempt to buy low on the formerly elite closer.
Randazzo not surprised by Mets' offseason: Cohen is going to do what it takes to win
Former Mets broadcaster Wayne Randazzo joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” and gave his thoughts on the New York Mets’ offseason and owner Steve Cohen’s mindset.
Yankees’ plan for left field ‘appears’ set
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman appears to be done wheeling and dealing, at least for the time being. According to NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch, “MLB sources don’t anticipate any other major moves by the Yankees before spring training. For now it appears Aaron Hicks will be in left field.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0