Chesapeake Bay graded D-plus in latest report card
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation on Thursday gave the estuary its second straight D-plus grade as the health of the watershed failed to improve.
Improvements made in oyster and rockfish populations were offset by a 33-year-low in blue crab populations. Overall, the nonprofit’s biennial “State of the Bay” report outlined that Maryland and other bay states require significant reductions in pollution from agriculture and urban development to achieve regional restoration goals.
Comments / 0