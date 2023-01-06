Berkeley could see its pace of new housing construction slow in 2023 — though there are signs builders will be more active here than in other parts of the Bay Area. High interest rates and sharp increases in materials costs have slowed home building across the country over the past several months, and have stalled just about all new market-rate projects in San Francisco. Those factors haven’t had as much of an impact on new development in Berkeley so far, however, because the need for student housing means that despite the current headwinds builders see plenty of money to be made on projects near campus.

