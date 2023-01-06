ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

Why Berkeley could see housing construction drop in 2023

Berkeley could see its pace of new housing construction slow in 2023 — though there are signs builders will be more active here than in other parts of the Bay Area. High interest rates and sharp increases in materials costs have slowed home building across the country over the past several months, and have stalled just about all new market-rate projects in San Francisco. Those factors haven’t had as much of an impact on new development in Berkeley so far, however, because the need for student housing means that despite the current headwinds builders see plenty of money to be made on projects near campus.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Wok expert dedicates grant to help Oakland Chinatown restaurants, seniors

389 8th St. (between Webster and Franklin streets), Oakland. 1116 Franklin St. (between 11th and 12th streets), Oakland. For the last few years, every Chinatown in the nation has been sent reeling by the double whammy of COVID-19 and high-profile attacks on members of the Asian community. This situation motivated multi-award-winning cookbook author and wok-expert Grace Young to launch a campaign to support these neighborhoods, an effort that resulted in a grant to assist some of the East Bay’s most vulnerable residents.
OAKLAND, CA

