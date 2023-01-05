Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees’ star outfield prospect should be off-limits after huge developmental leap
Jasson Dominguez has been one of the most prized prospects in recent memory for the New York Yankees. I still remember when he was just 16 years old when we signed him in the international signing pool, and now he’s 19 and continuing to advance through the minor leagues. Though the expectations for him are very lofty, with comps to the Mick and Mike Trout already having been thrown out there, the future is still insanely bright for The Martian.
Yardbarker
Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami
The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Available; Signing Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox could use another move or two if they want to compete in 2023. Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason so far and there still is plenty of time before Spring Training kicks off. After finishing 78-84 in 2022 the Red Sox have had plenty of holes to fill this offseason and one the team still needs to address is the catcher position.
Yardbarker
Angels signing former World Series hero
The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Yardbarker
2 Most Important Players For Yankees In 2023
With the offseason winding down, the New York Yankees are heading into 2023 with World Series aspirations. However, it will be important for certain players to step up to make this a reality. Here are the two most important players for the Yankees in 2023, and why their success will...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Yardbarker
The Yankees made one significant outfield upgrade that will pay off in 2023
The New York Yankees haven’t made any significant upgrades aside from inking Carlos Rodon to round out the starting rotation. Retaining Aaron Judge isn’t viewed as an improvement but rather an essential retention, so general manager Brian Cashman still has his work cut out for him this off-season.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
Yardbarker
MLB execs don't expect Trevor Bauer to get signed
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday, making him subject to waivers. The decision came after Bauer’s 364-game suspension under the MLB’s domestic violence policy was overturned by an arbitrator last month. But the Dodgers maintain that the allegations are serious enough that they don’t want the 31-year-old to be a part of their organization.
Yardbarker
Can Codi Heuer’s Return Determine The Cubs’ 2023 Season?
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on the long awaited return of relief pitcher Codi Heuer. Heuer, who the Cubs got in 2021 from the Chicago White Sox, has been out since 2022. The young star was looking forward to having a dominating season before suffering an injury. His injury...
Yardbarker
Carlos Correa Situation Offers Another Plot Twist
Carlos Correa hit the MLB free agency market this season as one of the hottest shortstops available. The former Minnesota Twins star was coming off a great offensive season in 2022. However, the team let him walk during the free agency period with plenty of teams eying the young star.
Yardbarker
2 Areas New York Mets Must Address After Carlos Correa Resolution
Once the Mets come to a resolution on the Carlos Correa situation, there is still work to be done in the roster building department. Here are two key areas the Mets must address after the Correa saga concludes. Bullpen. General manager Billy Eppler did a great job addressing the high-leverage...
Yardbarker
Saturday Marked The Anniversary Of A Key Guardians Trade
Two years ago, on January 7, the Cleveland Guardians, then the Indians, swung an important deal with the New York Mets. At the time, Cleveland was said to be strapped for money and forced into a position where they would have to trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor. And so, the...
Comments / 0