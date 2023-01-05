Read full article on original website
Related
KDOT approves bids for upcoming projects
TOPEKA, Kan. —The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 14, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40...
Chamber: No position on speeding up food sales tax rollback
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs, Eric Stafford is clear that the Chamber doesn't hold a position on the potential speeding up of the elimination of the food sales tax. "We don't have a problem, or a position, on the food sales tax," Stafford said....
Goss: Unemployment is bright spot, even as rates rise
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve continues to make are having an effect. "We're seeing it across the economy," Goss said. "Not seeing it so much in the job market. Even in the Mid-America region and in Kansas, the overall job numbers are looking reasonably well. In other words, the unemployment rate is down at really good levels. The issue, of course, is the shortage of workers."
Kansas lawmakers expect clash over abortion, tax cuts
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
Laura Kelly sworn into office for second term as Kansas governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
Insight Kansas: No More Lobbyist-Written Bills
Michael A. Smith, Professor of Political Science, Emporia State University. I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills. Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were...
Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Senate seat announced
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
2023 Kansas Legislative calendar
TOPEKA, Kan. — The 2023 Legislative session begins Monday and the Kansas Association of School Boards has released the legislative calendar, as they understand it now. These dates are subject to change as legislative leadership makes decisions as the session continues. January. 9 – House and Senate convene.
Kan. teacher shortage: Calls for higher pay, paid student teachers
As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck. “Part of the problem is our salaries in education stink,” said Rick Ginsburg, dean of education at the University of...
Read final KBI report on investigation of alleged clergy abuse
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0