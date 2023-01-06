Read full article on original website
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
WHSV
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8. It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were...
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
wsvaonline.com
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
WHSV
Shenandoah Automotive delivers socks to Sentara RMH Pediatrics Department
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH on Friday. His customers donated the items, and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. “It means a lot to give...
WHSV
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
WHSV
Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
WHSV
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
WHSV
FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, the FDA approved the newest drug to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia. This was an accelerated approval of Leqembi. This is the second drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease that has been FDA-approved. “It reduces the amount of plaque in the brain thus reducing the...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
NBC 29 News
Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Banco man is facing multiple charges in connection with reports of burglary on UVA Grounds. Police were called out to the 300 block of McCormick Road, near the tennis courts, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4. There, they arrested 62-year-old Charles Hickman. Hickman is charged...
WHSV
History is being unearthed at Fort Harrison
Dayton, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton is one of the oldest structures still standing in the region, and work is being done to learn more about the history of the fort and the local area. Having been built in 1749, a lot of history has passed and the...
