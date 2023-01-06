ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHSV

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Names released in Nelson County accident

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
NEW MARKET, VA
WHSV

WWI cabin finds home in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
VERONA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Former JMU football player died in car crash Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU football player has died following a car crash in Hanover County on Saturday. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Martin “Deane” Cheatham was involved in a head-on collision after his F-150 going northbound crossed the double solid line on Hanover Courthouse Road hitting a utility truck traveling southbound.
WHSV

Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

FDA approves new drug to slow progression of Alzheimer’s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, the FDA approved the newest drug to fight Alzheimer’s and dementia. This was an accelerated approval of Leqembi. This is the second drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease that has been FDA-approved. “It reduces the amount of plaque in the brain thus reducing the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Banco man is facing multiple charges in connection with reports of burglary on UVA Grounds. Police were called out to the 300 block of McCormick Road, near the tennis courts, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4. There, they arrested 62-year-old Charles Hickman. Hickman is charged...
BANCO, VA
WHSV

History is being unearthed at Fort Harrison

Dayton, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Harrison in Dayton is one of the oldest structures still standing in the region, and work is being done to learn more about the history of the fort and the local area. Having been built in 1749, a lot of history has passed and the...
DAYTON, VA

