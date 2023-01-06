Brownsville Veterans Head Football Coach Kelley Lee Resigns

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Veterans will look for a new head football coach following Kelley Lee’s resignation.

Coach Lee became the head coach at Brownsville Veterans in 2021. He led the Chargers to the third round of the playoffs in 2022, the deepest playoff run in school history.

“We are very grateful to Coach Lee for the time he devoted to our student athletes at Veterans especially for our historic win this year,” said the school’s principal, Dr. Linda Gallegos in a statement. “We all wish him the best of luck. With that said, the search for his replacement will begin immediately.”

