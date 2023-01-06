ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say

HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas

HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say

HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say

HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road. Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed near Greenspoint Mall

A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from Greenspoint Mall. It's unknown what led to the shooting, but a suspect has been detained, police said. The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Houston police. We have a...
HOUSTON, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston local news

