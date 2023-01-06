Read full article on original website
Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say
HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
HPD: Attorney says man who killed robber at SW Houston taqueria is ready to talk
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said an attorney who claimed to be representing the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week reached out to them and said his client is ready to talk. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m....
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
Man shot while walking back from concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a concert in the downtown area overnight. It happened just after midnight Sunday on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments. Police said they were called out to the shooting a found a man with...
Stolen truck catches fire after chase near Galleria, police say
HOUSTON — A stolen truck led officers on a high-speed chase through the Galleria area early Monday morning, according to Houston police. The chase started around 5:30 a.m. near Westheimer Road and S. Gessner Road. Police said they started chasing the stolen truck on the eastbound lanes of Westheimer.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
Thieves steal nearly $30K worth of copper from Houston business, owner says
HOUSTON — A local business owner said thieves were caught on camera in southeast Houston stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of copper, knocking their power out for days. Aaron German, the owner of a local State Farm business, said it's the second time his business has been...
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing Juvenile Jabez Wiggins. Jabez was originally reported as a runaway on November 22, 2022, and was seen on November 27, 2022 in the 5th Ward area of Houston, Texas. Jabez is still missing from his home in Conroe at this time. If anyone has information on…
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her backyard with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Oxford Mills Lane, which is in the New Territory subdivision. Police said they were called...
Police officer, another person injured in northwest Houston crash
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer and the passenger of a Lexus were injured in a crash in northwest Houston Thursday. Police said the wreck happened around 10 a.m. in the area of West Little York Road near Hempstead. District Attorney Sean Teare said in a news conference that...
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
HPD: Robber shot, killed by customer at taqueria in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A customer at Ranchito Taqueria shot and killed a man who robbed the restaurant in southwest Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant on S. Gessner near Bellaire Boulevard. Houston police said the armed...
Man shot, killed near Greenspoint Mall
A man was shot and killed Friday just steps away from Greenspoint Mall. It's unknown what led to the shooting, but a suspect has been detained, police said. The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to Houston police. We have a...
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
Brother of man found dead in Ship Channel shoots mother, kills her fiancé in W. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. Stephen Burkes, 27, has been arrested and charged with...
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
