Read full article on original website
Related
If You Find an Arrowhead in Idaho, Can You Keep It?
🍀Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you’ll have good luck. Cool. 💰If you find an arrowhead and keep it, Idaho law enforcement will slap you with a $225 fine and a misdemeanor. Not so cool. the FIND, the CRIME. According to the United...
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What Did Idaho’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Idaho’s license plate design has been the same for decades, so we’re not surprised if you’re not familiar with how significant our state’s plate truly is!. When we got our first Idaho plates, our family members back in Ohio thought it was just so cool that the bottom of our plates said “Famous Potatoes.” Little did they know that the original “Idaho Potatoes” design from 1928 revolutionized what other states started putting on their plates. According to AAA, Idaho’s green and tan plate was stamped with a picture of a potato and the words “Idaho Potatoes” was the first license plate in America to feature a slogan.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
TODAY.com
Chilling new details revealed in court during Idaho murder case
Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in front of an Idaho judge Thursday as authorities release chilling new details about the night four university students were murdered in their off-campus house. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2023.
Idaho murders roommate allegedly saw killer in the house; TikTok cousins solve baby kidnapping - TCDPOD
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: New court documents detail evidence used to arrest the alleged killer in the University of Idaho slayings. Plus, the valiant efforts of two moms bring an alleged child abductor to justice and a missing child home.
Kootenai Humane Society: 1,412 animals adopted in 2022
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Humane Society connected more than 1,000 animals with homes last year, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. All told, 1,412 animals were adopted from KHS in 2022, development director Vicky Nelson said. That included 703 cats, 663 dogs, 20 rabbits, 12 guinea pigs, 10 rodents, three birds and a pot-bellied pig.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho Killings: Who is Bryan Kohberger?
(NewsNation) — After weeks of investigation, detectives arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger on a warrant for the murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, is now one of America’s most notorious inmates. He grew up...
Search for white Hyundai was key in Bryan Kohberger case
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Bryan Kohberger made his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom Thursday and was ordered held without bail on murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.In a court document released Thursday, police say DNA from trash -- obtained from the Kohberger home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, matched DNA on a knife sheath found next to one of the victim's bodies.Police say cell phone records show Kohberger's phone near the murder scene at least 12 times before the night of the stabbings, starting in August.And a female housemate of the slain students told investigators...
rmef.org
Watch Out for Wildlife on the Move
Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game although it applies to many states where elk, deer and other wildlife are on the move. Old Man Winter seems to have woken up a little early this season, changing some wildlife movement patterns across the region. In the Preston area, elk have been seen traveling throughout the valley with large herds crossing our local highways. This is a potentially dangerous situation, especially for motorists driving at night.
kmvt
New Daycare opening in Twin Falls this month
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There’s a new daycare opening in Twin Falls and Saturday was their open house. Hive Learning Center administrator Debri Humbach said they’ve been trying to open for a few months now, but have had some setbacks. The Hive Learning Center is set to...
rmef.org
Protect Wintering Wildlife by Leaving Them Alone
Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Out of sight, out of mind, right? Wrong. Just because wildlife aren’t as visible as they were in the shoulder seasons doesn’t mean they’re “living easy” on their wintering grounds. And if you are seeing wintering wildlife, you may be too close for comfort, which brings us to our next point: Protect wintering wildlife by leaving them alone during the winter.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0