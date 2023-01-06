ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

‘I don’t know what to do’: Tumbleweed Invasion at homes across West Texas

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiNbV_0k56L5nr00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tumbleweeds blowing into homes across West Texas made it a headache for residents who take pride in their yards during the first week of January.

One homeowner who’s lived in West Lubbock for 14 years said she has never seen this extent of Tumbleweeds.

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

“I don’t know what to do. Besides spending weeks of my own personal time dealing with what we don’t feel like it was supposed to be our problem,” Bridgett Turner, Frustrated Resident, said.

Turner said the stacks of Tumbleweeds blew into her yard from behind her.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BRDD_0k56L5nr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PHR0_0k56L5nr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFLsV_0k56L5nr00

“…And we are left with a huge issue of which we don’t know what to do. It would take us weeks; we don’t have what we need to haul them off. I really don’t feel like it’s my responsibility to pay a company to come in and take care of what, in my opinion is not our problem,” Turner said.

Turner also said it’s a health and fire hazard.

“I can’t get to my animals very well; I can’t let my animals be out because they will have the coated and these weeds. I can’t really get into my gates or out of my gates without constantly having to move them,” Turner said.

Texas SNAP benefit extension continues in January, to end in February

A local Landscaping company in town has taken this as a chance to help the community ease their headaches.

Sergio Carson and Desiree Carroll, co-owners of The Lawn Barber service, said it takes a lot of work and time and protection is recommended when dealing with Tumbleweeds.

“Depending on you got the big ones, and then you got the little ones. A lot of them got them thorns. So, all it is, like we said, it’s just dead weeds that wasn’t properly took care of,” Carson said.

Suspect in New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis ‘acted in self-defense,’ DA’s office said

If you are looking for help from The Lawn Barber to help with those pesky tumbleweeds, you can give them a call at 806-777-1704.

The City of Lubbock said:

“In an effort to assist residents with tumbleweeds, from Thursday, January 5 through 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, the City of Lubbock will have additional containers at the four citizen convenience centers and free access to Caliche Canyon Landfill, located at 8425 North Avenue P, for residents to drop off tumbleweeds.

The four citizen drop-off stations are located at:

  • Southside: 1631 84th Street
  • Northside:  208 Municipal Drive
  • South Milwaukee: 7308 Milwaukee Avenue
  • North Quaker: 4307 Adrian Street
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sanitary sewer project to close portion of Frankford Ave. in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

One moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash late Saturday night. Police responded to N I-27 around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found one person with moderate injuries; they were taken to UMC for treatment. Authorities closed northbound traffic on I-27...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

US 84 safety improvement project to begin in Lamb and Hockley Co.

LAMB and HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a $2.19 million project to make safety improvements along US Highway 84 in Lamb and Hockley County on Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the TxDOT Lubbock District, the project will add...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
US105

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech raises mast on new oil rig, students to begin use as early as spring semester

Texas Tech University raised the mast on the first ever, fully operational, oil rig on a U.S. college campus Friday morning at the Oilfield Technology Center. Marshall Watson, the department chair of the Bob L. Herd Department of engineering, said this opportunity is a unique one offered to students that will benefit them as well as employers.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year

It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy