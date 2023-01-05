Read full article on original website
After posting weekly losses, crude prices rose 2 percent Monday, with the Nymex benchmark futures contract trading over $75 a barrel by midday. London Brent was just under $80 a barrel. Crude prices have dropped nearly $20 per barrel in the last two months. Kansas Common crude starts the week at $64 a barrel at CHS in McPherson.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura Kelly is...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
I’ve got the perfect New Year’s resolution for Kansas legislators: no more lobbyist-authored bills. Last year, Kansas lawmaking was marked by two dramatic “fails,” both involving lobbyist-authored acts. One of them failed, the other passed, and both were problematic. First came anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment,...
WICHITA—Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve continues to make are having an effect. "We're seeing it across the economy," Goss said. "Not seeing it so much in the job market. Even in the Mid-America region and in Kansas, the overall job numbers are looking reasonably well. In other words, the unemployment rate is down at really good levels. The issue, of course, is the shortage of workers."
Have you heard about radon? Do you wonder if your home is at risk for high radon levels? Would you like to learn more about radon and its risks? January is National Radon Action Month and Kansas Radon Action Month. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 12:15 p.m. Living Well Wednesday will offer an online webinar, “Know Your Risks."
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two years to the day since U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's now-famous raised-fist salute to rioters at the U.S. Capitol, a Marine veteran who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 announced Friday that he'll try to unseat Hawley in 2024. Lucas Kunce, 40, served 13 years...
I loved teaching Great Plains novels by regional authors. Over the years, I taught Winter Thunder by Mari Sandoz who grew up on a western Nebraska ranch. Her tale of a bus load of students and their teacher surviving a multi-day blizzard engrossed students. It focused on Nebraska farm kids who survived eight frigid days outdoors after their bus slid off the road and caught fire in the sandhills.
As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck. “Part of the problem is our salaries in education stink,” said Rick Ginsburg, dean of education at the University of...
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
