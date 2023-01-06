ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected

SALINAS, Calif. — A storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm reached its highest intensity in the overnight hours. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Rains expected Sunday-Tuesday bring new flood worries

PAJARO—A cadre of elected and public officials gathered in Pajaro late Sunday morning to issue a dire warning in advance of a rainstorm expected to begin Sunday night and bring possible major flooding to Monterey and Santa Cruz counties through Tuesday. The messages, delivered in English, Spanish and Mixteco,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kazu.org

Triple whammy: how rain, waves and tides caused 'Storm-ageddon' in the Monterey Bay

On land, the rain from the recent storm flooded rivers and triggered landslides, while high winds downed trees and caused power outages. But it was a confluence of factors at sea that contributed to much of the destruction along the Monterey Bay coastline. The National Weather Service reported waves of...
KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Calm After & Before the Next Storm(s)

High surf remains the concern even as the weather calms. Large swells will continue to pound the coast before slowly easing late Friday afternoon. Friday will be a quiet weather day. It will be a nice break before the weather becomes active once again this weekend. The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday likely bringing at least moderate rainfall with gusty winds. At this point, light wind damage and minor flooding will be the biggest threats. A wetter system then takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday. That one could bring long-duration moderate to heavy rain which could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms

As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'This is extremely serious': All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings

With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. About 4,620 students attend those schools.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'There's very little we can do.' Watsonville residents eye fragile levee system with growing sense of alarm

More heavy rain is set to hit the low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County this week. In Watsonville, memories are still fresh for many of the ruinous floods of 1995, which brought about two deaths and almost $100 million in damages, due to a breach in the aging system of levees on the river. More flooding followed in 1997 and 1998, and the levees almost failed again in 2017.
WATSONVILLE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

More than 3,000 Monterey County residents are without power, and there's no clear timeline for it being restored.

According to PG&E, 3,022 customers in Monterey County are currently without power due to the ongoing atmospheric river, and it remains unclear when their power will be restored. PG&E spokesperson Jennifer Robison writes by email that "more than 3,000 PG&E crew members, contractors and mutual-aid personnel are working to restore...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy