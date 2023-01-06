Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected
SALINAS, Calif. — A storm brought heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm reached its highest intensity in the overnight hours. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
pajaronian.com
Rains expected Sunday-Tuesday bring new flood worries
PAJARO—A cadre of elected and public officials gathered in Pajaro late Sunday morning to issue a dire warning in advance of a rainstorm expected to begin Sunday night and bring possible major flooding to Monterey and Santa Cruz counties through Tuesday. The messages, delivered in English, Spanish and Mixteco,...
Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Evacuation orders and warnings issued, rain expected overnight
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. Santa Cruz County...
kazu.org
Triple whammy: how rain, waves and tides caused 'Storm-ageddon' in the Monterey Bay
On land, the rain from the recent storm flooded rivers and triggered landslides, while high winds downed trees and caused power outages. But it was a confluence of factors at sea that contributed to much of the destruction along the Monterey Bay coastline. The National Weather Service reported waves of...
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Central Coast residents still without power after 2 days
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two days after winds and rain wiped out power for thousands on the Central Coast, many were still in the dark on Friday. More than 5,000 customers in the Santa Cruz mountains are expected to reach 48-hours without power by the end of Friday. In...
KSBW.com
Thousands without power on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
kion546.com
Calm After & Before the Next Storm(s)
High surf remains the concern even as the weather calms. Large swells will continue to pound the coast before slowly easing late Friday afternoon. Friday will be a quiet weather day. It will be a nice break before the weather becomes active once again this weekend. The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday likely bringing at least moderate rainfall with gusty winds. At this point, light wind damage and minor flooding will be the biggest threats. A wetter system then takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday. That one could bring long-duration moderate to heavy rain which could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.
Where we stand on Thursday evening: Storm damage and up 5 more inches of rain coming in next 2 storms
As of Thursday, Rio del Mar and the mouth of Pajaro River have flooded, strong high tide swells have wrecked the Seacliff pier and overwhelmed Santa Cruz's West Cliff Drive, forcing partial closure of road and an evacuation of the wharf. Across the county, at least 23 roads are closed. And while this storm has mostly subsided, two more storms will hit Santa Cruz County between Thursday and Monday.
'This is extremely serious': All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings
With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. About 4,620 students attend those schools.
montereycountyweekly.com
Carmel Point residents urged to evacuate as storm surge floods Carmel River Lagoon.
As a deluge of rain fell on the Monterey County coastline on Thursday morning, Jan. 5, officers from the Sheriff’s Office went door-to-door in the neighborhood of Carmel Point, just north of the Carmel River Lagoon, urging residents to evacuate and find shelter elsewhere. The area was subject to...
'There's very little we can do.' Watsonville residents eye fragile levee system with growing sense of alarm
More heavy rain is set to hit the low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County this week. In Watsonville, memories are still fresh for many of the ruinous floods of 1995, which brought about two deaths and almost $100 million in damages, due to a breach in the aging system of levees on the river. More flooding followed in 1997 and 1998, and the levees almost failed again in 2017.
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Storm cleanup, concern in Santa Cruz County as beach towns brace for more rain
"Nothing I've ever seen before": Significant flooding remains in the beach town of Aptos, as Santa Cruz County braces for more rain and the damage it may bring.
A shot of tequila while you sandbag? In Soquel Village, a community comes together during the storm
As the flooded Soquel Creek threatened local restaurant Tortilla Flats, strangers stopped in to see if they could offer sandbags or help shovel sand into them; next-door business owners who rarely strayed over came to check in. The word "village" in Soquel Village was suddenly taking on new meaning.
montereycountyweekly.com
More than 3,000 Monterey County residents are without power, and there's no clear timeline for it being restored.
According to PG&E, 3,022 customers in Monterey County are currently without power due to the ongoing atmospheric river, and it remains unclear when their power will be restored. PG&E spokesperson Jennifer Robison writes by email that "more than 3,000 PG&E crew members, contractors and mutual-aid personnel are working to restore...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Port District warns of persistent storm conditions, damage to harbor infrastructure
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Port District has released an update on the impact of recent storms on the harbor. Powerful surge conditions and breaking surf at the entrance to the harbor continue to cause issues, and the full extent of damage to harbor infrastructure is still being assessed.
Extreme California storm causes deadly flooding affecting elderly communities, local businesses
Record rainfall, deadly flooding and high winds hit California coastline as businesses and the elderly community feel greatest impact in the storm's deadly grip.
Paradise Post
Bay Area storm: Capitola Village battered, wharf restaurant left stranded by supercharged storm surge
CAPITOLA — This charming seaside village was ravaged Thursday by ferocious ocean swells that destroyed a 40-foot section of the historic Capitola Wharf, inundated the once-lively beachfront restaurants and flooded the picturesque painted bungalows that line the beach, ripping off the facade of one of them. In the nearby...
