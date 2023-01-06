High surf remains the concern even as the weather calms. Large swells will continue to pound the coast before slowly easing late Friday afternoon. Friday will be a quiet weather day. It will be a nice break before the weather becomes active once again this weekend. The next storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday likely bringing at least moderate rainfall with gusty winds. At this point, light wind damage and minor flooding will be the biggest threats. A wetter system then takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday. That one could bring long-duration moderate to heavy rain which could lead to a higher chance of more widespread flooding. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.

