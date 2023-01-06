ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
LORAIN, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
CLEVELAND, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH

Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide

Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 6 to help find missing 26-year-old Cahlied Worley. He is described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with a short fade haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent green jacket, hunter green joggers,...
CLEVELAND, OH

