Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Lorain man wanted for 5 counts of child endangerment
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the arrest of 44-year-old Daleray Mincy. Mincy is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Police Department for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a home. Mincy...
Cleveland Police: Man shoots woman, dog, then himself at home
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was shot, and a 28-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened at...
cleveland19.com
Hawken School bus driver pleads no contest to driving drunk on the highway
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman pleaded no contest to OVI after she drove a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway. Diene Hines will be sentenced in Lyndhurst Municipal Court on Feb. 6. Lyndhurst police said Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23,...
cleveland19.com
5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning. Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
cleveland19.com
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 13-year-old who is considered to be endangered.
cleveland19.com
Mercedes-Benz dealer becomes 2nd luxury car dealership in Northeast Ohio to be hit by thieves in 2 days
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio luxury car dealerships were hit by thieves within 48 hours. An Akron Mercedes Benz dealership was the most recent victim. Police said the thieves smashed the glass out of one of their doors and stole some car keys getting away with three cars.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
Cleveland police investigating shooting death of 57-year-old man
A 57-year-old man was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon, Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5.
clevelandurbannews.com
Wall Street Journal reporter meets with Cleveland activist Kathy Wray Coleman, others over murdered Black women and later reports that there is an 89 percent increase as to unsolved murders of Black women in Cleveland and nationwide
Seasoned Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson and Cleveland activist and organizer Kathy Wray Coleman, who leads Imperial Women Coalition and Women's March Cleveland. Elinson recently met with Coleman in Cleveland regarding the increase in murdered Black women and girls nationwide during the pandemic, including in Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles and some other largely Black major American cities Above Coleman speaks at a Women's March Cleveland rally and march at Public square in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by occupant of a Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
cleveland19.com
26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 6 to help find missing 26-year-old Cahlied Worley. He is described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with a short fade haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent green jacket, hunter green joggers,...
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
cleveland19.com
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was near death when she was found in a snow drift, with nearly her entire body suffering from severe frostbite on Dec. 23. But, Janay Johnson of Willowick is a true miracle. She has beat the odds and cheated death. Her mother, Erica...
Lakewood sweet shop closing right after Valentine’s Day
A beloved local sweet shop is soon closing its doors.
Comments / 1