Chicopee, MA

Donald Beane
3d ago

It's the #1 in the nation for police calls. Fix the problems you already have before you go propose something else that will create even more. Between fire lane parking, litter,police calls and race track driving Walmart has a lot to fix before adding to it

westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan alerts occupants, crews to fire on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield crews responded to the 1200-block of North Street Sunday mornings for reports of a possible structure fire at a 2-family apartment building. According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner, they received the 911 call at 7:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan who saw smoke...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $483,000 in Longmeadow

Adam Dube and Alyssa Picknelly bought the property at 33 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from Joanne H Est Bertrand on Dec. 21, 2022. The $483,000 purchase price works out to $254 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 10,100-square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Wilbraham for $494,000

Alireza Jarihi acquired the property at 4 Laurel Lane, Wilbraham, from Paul E Dernavich and Virginia M Dernavich on Dec. 20, 2022. The $494,000 purchase price works out to $245 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 45,738 square-foot lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton cannabis cap to come before City Council on Monday night

A proposed cap on the number of cannabis dispensaries in Northampton is on the agenda of a City Council subcommittee Monday night as local leaders mull over its possible effects and consider whether the recent closure of one pot shop makes a mandated limit unnecessary. An ordinance up for debate...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials: preliminary investigation determines Longmeadow fire to be accidental

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire that engulfed a garage on Dunn Street in Longmeadow. Officials report that a preliminary investigation into the fire has determined the fire’s cause to be accidental. According to Fire Chief John Dearborn of the Longmeadow Fire Department, crews...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home sells in Longmeadow for $490,000

Michael Mazur and Julie Mazur bought the property at 34 Hillcrest Avenue, Longmeadow, from Ryan W Tunstall on Dec. 23, 2022. The $490,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $194. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 9,200-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 9, 2023

The Westfield-headquartered engineering, design and environmental consulting firm of Tighe & Bond has acquired eastern Massachusetts-based WorldTech Engineering, a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm. “We believe this expanded transportation practice gives us additional opportunity to support our client base given current and forecasted needs for transportation infrastructure improvements,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Shuttered Berkshire General Store Bought by Property Managers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire General Store closed its doors for good at the end of 2022 but there may be hope for a similar venture in its space. On Wednesday, the Board of Health voted to transfer a tobacco permit from the store to Cavalier Management, which has purchased the business.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal in MA to Wear Headphones While Driving?

I've been working in Berkshire County for almost 20 years and it goes without saying that I'm a big fan of music. I always seem to have music on me. What I mean by that is you can usually find me wearing headphones whether it's at WSBS radio in Great Barrington, doing chores around the house like dishes, folding clothes, sorting laundry, etc. I even wear headphones when I'm snow-blowing and mowing the lawn. Sometimes when I move my vehicles around for lawnmowing and/or snow-blowing duties, I forget that I still have my headphones on cranking out tunes. I have to pay better attention to that and you should too if you fall into this habit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business

After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Leaders call for change as investigation into bicyclist hit by car continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A hit and run investigation is unfolding in Holyoke, after a bicyclist was hit by a car Thursday night. This is the latest in a string of recent crashes involving pedestrians and bike riders in western Mass., and it’s becoming a growing concern for legislators. They hope a new law that went into effect this week will help.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield

A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke. While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned...
ENFIELD, CT
