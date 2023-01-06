Read full article on original website
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
Samsung and LG's New Concepts Make Me Hopeful for Foldable Tablets
Almost every major phone-maker, from Samsung to Oppo and Motorola, has released a foldable phone. The ones that haven't -- Apple and Google -- are rumored to be working on it. But at CES 2023, foldable tablets are what piqued my curiosity. Samsung and LG, two of the world's largest display-makers, both showcased tablet-like devices in various shapes and sizes that can bend, fold, slide or do all three.
The Most Interesting and Innovative Televisions at CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, brought plenty of unique and interesting televisions. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Snag a Pair of Original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $63 Off at Amazon
In the market for a premium pair of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer the newest model in their lineup, these sleek noise-canceling true-wireless earbud are packed with features, and thanks to the release of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has the phantom black color variant on sale for just $137, which saves you $63 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables at CES 2023
You might think CES as being filled with TVs, laptops, smart home gear and all sorts of wacky miscellaneous gadgetry. But the annual tech show in Las Vegas is also a huge car tech show. And with people more environmentally aware than ever, it's a no-brainer to see more electric vehicles and related innovations at CES 2023. Here are some of the best.
Most Amazing Gaming Laptops at CES for Every Type of Player
CES 2023 in Las Vegas is in full swing. It's especially spectacular if you're into gaming laptops and other PC gaming gear. There are new high-performance processors from Intel and powerful mobile discrete graphics from Nvidia, and more of both were announced by AMD, too. Add to those components things like OLED and Mini-LED displays with screaming-fast refresh rates and it's already shaping up to be an exciting year for laptop gamers.
CES 2023 Gave Us a Glimpse at the Future of Cars, and It's Wild
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
This Self-Pushing Stroller Isn't as Scary as You'd Think
The idea of a baby carriage cruising down the street with nobody pushing it might seem terrifying, but a Canadian startup has created a pram that does just that. Gluxkind's Ella stroller, on display at CES, is equipped with a dual electric motor setup and a system of sensors that let parents go hands free... sort of. The stroller won't drive off alone with a child inside. The self-driving mode works only when the stroller is empty.
We Found an SSD With a Teeny Tiny Fan to Keep It From Getting Super Hot
There have been plenty of iterative upgrades at CES 2023, from superslim laptops to big, bright-screen TVs and other whizbang products, but for me, this ridiculous SSD makes the show worth attending. Adata, a Taiwanese maker of computer accessories, hardware and memory, showed off a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with...
Budget-Friendly Phones Just Got a Major Upgrade for 2023
Samsung and TCL's latest wave of under-$200 phones, which debuted at CES 2023, are getting a much needed improvement that make them easier to use. Both companies debuted cost-conscious phones that start with 64GB of onboard storage, doubling the 32GB that was typically seen in smartphones that cost less than $200. In the case of the TCL 40 Series, some of the phones even come with 128GB of space -- the starting amount often found on more expensive smartphones.
How Supersonic Tech Got Into Cardiac Devices and Saved Lives
Robert Bryant was part of a team at NASA in the early 1990s tasked with coming up with a new material for use in the next generation of civilian supersonic aviation — high-speed planes that could carry 400 people and fly at Mach 2.0 so they could journey from Los Angeles to Tokyo twice a day.
The Best TVs We Saw at CES 2023
If there's one thing you can count on at CES, it's to be a showcase for dazzling TVs. This year's show brought the goods, introducing plenty of interesting TVs. However, some caught our eye more than others. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
Give Your Home Wi-Fi a Boost With Up to $180 Off Eero Pro 6 Mesh Routers
When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and if you're due for an upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering 30% off Eero Pro 6 mesh routers, which drops prices as low as $160. Individual routers, two-packs and three-packs are all on sale, but there's no set expiration date on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on the savings.
How CES 2023 Killed My Fear of the Techpocalypse
It's the final day of CES, which means in addition to the unveiling of massive TVs, impossibly thin laptops and shape-shifting screens, the consumer tech world is also abuzz over the likelihood -- and dystopian consequences -- of some of the wackier, more futuristic vaporware introduced. The perennial question, at...
Shopping for the New Year? Use CNET Shopping to Seek Out the Best Deals
It's 2023, and even with the holidays behind us, you're probably buying things online more than ever. But whether you're looking for a gift or just nabbing some household basics, how do you know if you're actually getting the best price? That's where CNET Shopping comes in. This browser extension was formerly known as Priceblink, and it recently became a part of the CNET family. Once installed, it rides along when you're shopping at many of your favorite online retailers -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target, to name a few -- where it'll make sure you're getting the best deal (among the stores we cover).
