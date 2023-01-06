Read full article on original website
CNET
The OnePlus 11 5G Had My Curiosity, but Now Has My Attention
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. Last week, OnePlus started taking preorders for the new phone in China, and it will be available there on Monday, Jan. 9. The phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7 and follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
CNET
Apple Reportedly Cancels iPhone SE 4
Apple has reportedly canceled the fourth-generation iPhone SE 4 -- which was predicted to be coming out next year -- ahead of what's expected to be a difficult year for phone sales. Originally predicting last month that Apple might delay or cancel the iPhone SE 4, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi...
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
CNET
Snag a Pair of Original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $63 Off at Amazon
In the market for a premium pair of earbuds but don't want to break the bank? While the original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are no longer the newest model in their lineup, these sleek noise-canceling true-wireless earbud are packed with features, and thanks to the release of the newer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can even find them at a discount. Right now, Amazon has the phantom black color variant on sale for just $137, which saves you $63 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Elon Musk Updates the Timeline for Starship to Finally Launch to Space
It's been over a year-and-a-half since we've seen a SpaceX Starship prototype fly and the first flight of the full stack of the vehicle paired with a Super Heavy first stage booster has been perpetually pushed back during that time. Now company founder Elon Musk has another update on when we might see Starship make its first flight to space.
CNET
Car Companions, Pee Readers and Aroma Showers: The Weirdest Tech at CES 2023
There's a lot to get excited about at CES. This year's edition of the world's biggest consumer tech show brought us countless dazzling TVs, some fascinating concept devices and an actual flying car. But beyond all the glitz lies one of CES' delightful hallmarks: a whole crop of jaw-dropping, quirky or just plain weird gadgets.
CNET
Budget-Friendly Phones Just Got a Major Upgrade for 2023
Samsung and TCL's latest wave of under-$200 phones, which debuted at CES 2023, are getting a much needed improvement that make them easier to use. Both companies debuted cost-conscious phones that start with 64GB of onboard storage, doubling the 32GB that was typically seen in smartphones that cost less than $200. In the case of the TCL 40 Series, some of the phones even come with 128GB of space -- the starting amount often found on more expensive smartphones.
CNET
CES 2023 Gave Us a Glimpse at the Future of Cars, and It's Wild
CES may be considered the most influential tech event in the world, but it's also one of the largest and most important auto shows in the US. This year at CES 2023, hundreds of exhibitors from across the automotive sector have already unveiled some of their latest products and cutting-edge technologies. BMW announced the futuristic i Vision Dee electric car, while Sony and Honda revealed their EV prototype Afeela, integrated with Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology to provide next-level entertainment, communication and safety features.
CNET
Best EVs, Electric Bikes and Rideables at CES 2023
You might think CES as being filled with TVs, laptops, smart home gear and all sorts of wacky miscellaneous gadgetry. But the annual tech show in Las Vegas is also a huge car tech show. And with people more environmentally aware than ever, it's a no-brainer to see more electric vehicles and related innovations at CES 2023. Here are some of the best.
CNET
Apple Hires India Workers Ahead of First Physical Store Opening
Apple has begun hiring employees for upcoming physical stores in India. The tech giant currently has a dozen live job listings for brick-and-mortar stores at "various locations" across the South Asian country. According to a Financial Times report at least five people confirmed that they've been hired to work at upcoming stores via posts on LinkedIn.
CES: Could 90 Percent of Content Be AI-Driven by 2025?
Artificial Intelligence is poised to create a seismic shift in entertainment, and the technology isn’t just in development. It’s arrived and Hollywood needs to be prepared. That was the message of a SAG-AFTRA-hosted CES panel, as AI-driven tools permeated the consumer tech show’s exhibition halls. Nina Schick, author and advisor on generative AI, projected that 90 percent of content may be — at least in part — AI-generated by 2025. She further predicted that everyone in the audience would be planning to use some form of generative AI within the month.More from The Hollywood ReporterCES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485B in...
CNET
Nab a New Year Discount on the Latest Google Phones With Up to $150 Off Pixel 7 Devices Today
Looking to upgrade your phone in 2023? Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are budget-friendly alternatives to Apple and Samsung's flagship devices, and right now you can save up to $150 on one thanks to a limited-time sale at Amazon. With prices from just $499 today, these are some of the best Pixel 7 deals we've seen since their fall 2022 launch.
CNET
How CES 2023 Killed My Fear of the Techpocalypse
It's the final day of CES, which means in addition to the unveiling of massive TVs, impossibly thin laptops and shape-shifting screens, the consumer tech world is also abuzz over the likelihood -- and dystopian consequences -- of some of the wackier, more futuristic vaporware introduced. The perennial question, at...
CNET
The Most Interesting USB-C Accessories From CES 2023
You may not be in the market for Sony electric cars, pee analyzers, 3D printed Neutrogena nutrient gummies or other weird things that emerged at CES this year. But just about everybody can benefit from the USB-C accessories from the electronics show. We've rounded up some of the most promising...
CNET
The Most Interesting and Innovative Televisions at CES 2023
The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, brought plenty of unique and interesting televisions. LG shocked us with an OLED and wireless model, while Samsung continued to innovate with its use of MicroLEDs. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we've got those too.)
CNET
Why This Decked-Out Smart Mixer is Actually a Big Deal
Think about innovation in the tech that's part of our daily lives and a flying car, bendy tablet or wireless TV that sticks to your wall with suction cups may come to mind. (Or maybe any of these wacky, futuristic or trending gadgets.) But at CES, the world's largest consumer tech show, it was a humble item that often has pride of place on a countertop in the heart of the home, that got me truly excited: the Kitchen Aid rival GE Profile Smart Mixer. My colleague, CNET Senior Editor David Watsky, called it "low-key genius," and I agree.
CNET
LastPass Breach: What Subscribers Need to Know and Do
LastPass, one of the world's most popular password managers, has once again found itself the subject of intense scrutiny after its latest security breach. Just before Christmas, LastPass CEO Karim Toubba revealed in a blog post that a security incident first disclosed in August has led to an unauthorized party stealing customer account information and vault data. This is the latest in a lengthy string of security incidents involving LastPass that date back to 2011. It's also the most alarming.
CNET
The Best Gaming Gear at CES: From Powerhouse Laptops to the Widest Monitors
Gaming was center stage at CES 2023, with some of the fastest, brightest and most powerful machines and peripherals. CES 2023was front and center at CES 2023. Fancy laptops, keyboards, and monitors were all on display, ready to improve the skills of any beginner or pro. Intel's high-performance processors, and powerful mobile graphics from Nvidia, were announced by AMD. Soon you'll be able to upgrade your set-up with new Mini-LED and OLED displays alongside clickier high-tech RGB keyboards.
CNET
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
The Verge
TweetDeck.com is down, but TweetDeck still works
I ran into a bit of a surprise when I tried to log into TweetDeck today: it didn’t work. When I started typing the word “tweetdeck” into my URL bar, my browser suggested the rest of the URL, tweetdeck.com, like I’m used to. But after I hit the Enter key, my browser unexpectedly took a few seconds to attempt to load TweetDeck and then showed me this error message on a largely blank page:
