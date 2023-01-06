ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputies help reunite pig on the loose with its family in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — A pig reportedly escaped from the backyard of a house in Tampa last Tuesday, and eventually, deputies were able to track it down and reunite it with its owner. In a news release, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 3, deputies were called out to the 5500 block of Fulmar Drive in Tampa about a loose pig in the area.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man caught after attempting second gun robbery in three days: Deputies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who deputies say stole guns from a gun shop in Melbourne was caught in Clearwater for trying to commit the same robbery. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Middleton after he was attempting to rob a gun store in Clearwater on Friday. He tried to get away from deputies, which sparked a chase. He ended up getting out of his car and tried to run, but a K9 officer tracked him down when he was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

