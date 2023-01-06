Read full article on original website
12-year-old and 14-year-old shot in Tampa
Officers were called to a home on East 111th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Deputies help reunite pig on the loose with its family in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — A pig reportedly escaped from the backyard of a house in Tampa last Tuesday, and eventually, deputies were able to track it down and reunite it with its owner. In a news release, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 3, deputies were called out to the 5500 block of Fulmar Drive in Tampa about a loose pig in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man caught after attempting second gun robbery in three days: Deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man who deputies say stole guns from a gun shop in Melbourne was caught in Clearwater for trying to commit the same robbery. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Middleton after he was attempting to rob a gun store in Clearwater on Friday. He tried to get away from deputies, which sparked a chase. He ended up getting out of his car and tried to run, but a K9 officer tracked him down when he was arrested.
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after. Gayle's family was left devastated.
Two Children Shot, 12-Year-Old Child Killed At A Home In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting an investigation on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. According to police, on Sunday, just before 2 PM, officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located one victim,
Woman And Child Shot In Clearwater Domestic Incident
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue at 6:30 this evening. Two victims were taken to local hospitals — an adult and a child\, according to
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a man, who is described as in his 30's, shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD
A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
One man dead after shooting in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Riverview, according to a news release. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a little after 10:30 p.m. deputies arrived at a home located on the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive after reports of a shooting.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
No charges, but no job after Florida deputy found with 9 mini whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
Police investigating Tampa shooting that left man dead
Tampa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night. There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Florida deputy accused of selling marijuana brownies to inmates
A Florida detention deputy is in hot water after he was caught selling “cannabis-laced brownies” to inmates at the jail where he worked.
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
fox13news.com
Teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County found safe, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a missing, endangered 16-year-old who fled from a disabled car on Saturday in the area of I-75 and SR-56 has been safely located. No additional details were provided.
