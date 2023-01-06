In final report, feds fault driver, overdue safety features in deadly 2021 Green Line crash

Read full article on original website
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
WBUR
Lawsuit over fatal Newton police shooting alleges city services endanger people with mental illness
The family of a man fatally shot by Newton police two years ago has filed a civil lawsuit over his death. Although an inquest cleared police officers of criminal responsibility, Michael Conlon's family said they hope the suit will lead to improvements in the way police respond to mental health emergencies.
whdh.com
Multiple vehicles damaged after crash in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple parked vehicles were damaged following an early morning crash in Roxbury on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the scene on Walnut Avenue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
liveboston617.org
Boston Firefighters Quickly Knockdown Fire In Mattapan Apartment Building
At approximately 19:45 hours on Friday, January 6th 2023, Boston Fire dispatched Engine 52 to 247 Woodrow Ave in Mattapan for a report of a local alarm. Upon arriving on scene, Engine 52 quickly requested the Box be struck. Box 3625 was struck bringing the remainder of a full box...
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
WCVB
Boston police put out call for transfers from other Massachusetts departments
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is accepting applications to hire full-time officers through the lateral transfer process, which is only open to permanent Massachusetts civil service police officers. At 7:55 p.m. Friday, Boston police tweeted a link to an advertisement regarding the lateral transfer application process. The BPD...
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
fallriverreporter.com
Shooting death of armed 20-year-old UMass student after mental health incident with police prompts protest
CAMBRIDGE – Family and friends have organized a protest after a 20-year-old UMass student was shot by police and later died after a mental health incident. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, on Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident, who had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment and further reported that the man was in possession of a machete. The caller said that he appeared to be cutting himself with both the weapon, later identified as a kukri knife and broken window glass.
In letter to Globe, the mother of man who died on T stairs demands change
David K. Jones, a Boston University professor, fell through a staircase across from the JFK/UMass MBTA station in September 2021. The mother of David K. Jones, the Boston University professor who died after falling through a set of stairs at a MBTA stop in 2021, released a letter advocating for immediate change.
WCVB
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting aboard MBTA bus
BOSTON — One week after a 60-year-old woman was shot in the stomach while aboard an MBTA bus, Transit Police said detectives have made an arrest in the case. Dason Alves, 33, faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and several firearm-related counts, officials said. The...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
‘Just trying to get home’: Alleged drunk driver was missing a wheel in Whitman
"An Uber, Lyft, or taxi cost much less than an OUI arrest, not to mention the car repairs this vehicle will need." Whitman police are once again reminding the public of the dangers of drinking and driving after a man was reportedly intoxicated and driving a vehicle that was missing its front passenger side wheel.
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
whdh.com
Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
WCVB
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
USPS offering $50K reward for suspect that robbed Dorchester mail carrier at gunpoint
BOSTON — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who robbed a Boston mail carrier at gunpoint, according to officials. The armed robbery occurred on December 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the area...
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
