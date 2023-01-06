ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Curtis Sliwa makes good on offer to rid Eric Adams of rats as Guardian Angels remove trash in Brooklyn

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Making good on his offer to Mayor Adams, Curtis Sliwa Thursday had his Guardian Angels remove trash from the Brooklyn street that includes Hizzoner’s brownstone building.

The red beret-clad volunteers, led by Adams’ campaign foe Curtis Sliwa , cleaned garbage off of Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant after neighbors of the mayor’s personal residence complained that filth had attracted vermin.

Sliwa, the Republican candidate whom Adams defeated in the 2021 mayor’s race, said the street cleaning was phase one in a multi-pronged plan to rid the mayor’s multi-unit brownstone of pests after the property was slapped with two tickets for vermin infestation.

On Friday, the Guardian Angels will bring ammonia and scrub the block.

On Saturday, two feral cats will be housed in front of Adams’ residence to attack the rats, Sliwa said.

Sliwa on Wednesday had floated his plan to release feral cats at Adams’ multi-unit brownstone and to “help” the rodent problem by serving as the city’s rat czar “at no cost” after the mayor’s property was hit with two tickets for vermin.

Adams responded, “I will take him up on his offer. You know, if he says he will be my rat czar for free, I’m going to call him and I would like for him to come on board to do it,” Adams told reporters.

Silwa has plans to put cats outside of Adams’ house to help address the mayor’s rat issues.
Matthew McDermott for NY Post

“Don’t put it out there if you’re not willing to live up to it.”

Adams also mocked Sliwa, saying he is “probably looking for a job” after losing to him in last year’s mayoral race.

“Tell Curtis: Come to be my rat czar. OK, and he’s going to realize this is not a Tom and Jerry playful commercial here. This is real stuff,” Adams added Wednesday.

“I will make sure we bring him on board, he can be part of our internship program because I know he’s probably looking for a job since he lost a job that he was trying to get,” he said, referencing the mayoral race.

Meanwhile, Sliwa, who owns 16 cats with wife Nancy said it’s a purr-fect plan to get rid of the mayor’s rodents.

Curtis and Nancy Sliwa spoke to reporters regarding their plans to help the mayor out with his own rodent infestation.
Matthew McDermott for NY Post
Mayor Adams is dealing with a rat problem just outside his front door.
Paul Martinka for NY Post

“We were cleaning the trash today. It was massive. The neighbors were right. It’s a mess,” Sliwa said. “You have time to clean? Spic and Span on the block Friday!”

But he griped that police officers took pictures and surveilled the Angels during Thursday’s cleanup.

“We’re not a terrorist organization. We’re just cleaning Lafayette Avenue. Don’t they have a crime problem to deal with?”

Sliwa said Guardian Angel John “Zeke” Gavares, who oversees a home for cats in College Point, will pair up two kitties to help rid Adams of his pest problem.

A Guardian Angel picks up trash near the mayor’s home.
Courtesy of Curtis Sliwa

Adams’ office issued a catty response to Sliwa Thursday and particularly slapped the Guardian Angels founder for complaining that cops were surveilling the effort.

“It’s sad that Curtis Sliwa thinks it’s appropriate to ridicule the officers of the NYPD who risk their lives everyday to keep our city safe. It seems like he must have missed the media briefing at 1PP [1 Police Plaza] today due to his photo-op, but thanks to the NYPD’s efforts, major index crimes dropped by 1.5 percent in the last quarter of 2022 and by 11.6 percent last month. Under the Adams administration, New York City is getting safer,” said mayoral spokesman Fabien Levy.

“All that aside, Curtis has yet to apply to be our rat intern. We know he’s not experienced enough for the position, but that hasn’t stopped him from seeking a city job before.”

Comments / 30

Sonny Beringer
3d ago

He should've been the Mayor, Swagger Man with no plan, does nothing but talk and only shows up for photo opportunities and ego stroking silly events.

Reply(1)
10
Jose Realestg
3d ago

we had a rat problem on my block until we poisoned all of them,, the city comes and put traps, the rats go right over them, poison mixed with peanut butter does the job

Reply(2)
6
Guest
3d ago

Adam’s can’t keep his own property clean how is he going to do anything for NYC….he criticized Curtis who is helping him….

Reply
5
 

