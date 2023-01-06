ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Part of Ionia church damaged in fire

By Rachel Van Gilder, Madalyn Buursma
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZHUM7_0k56JYrB00

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews responded to a fire at a church in Ionia on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street east of M-66 around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived, there was smoke coming from the roof and flames could be seen in a second-story window, Ionia Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Heinlein said.

People were inside the building when the fire started, but everyone got out, firefighters say. No one was hurt.

The south side of the building sustained “extensive damage,” Ionia DPS said in a Facebook post , but damage to the sanctuary, where worship happens, was limited.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1eNF_0k56JYrB00
    Crews fight a fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy Ionia Department of Public Safety)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtkjS_0k56JYrB00
    Crews fight a fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy Ionia Department of Public Safety)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314FgU_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCts3_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpSy4_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1DTh_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwXyk_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4DFZ_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09byix_0k56JYrB00
    Crews respond to a fire at Zion United Methodist Church on W. Washington Street in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrAcE_0k56JYrB00
    Crews fight a fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia on Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy Ionia Department of Public Safety)

Ionia DPS credited a “strong team effort” with five other departments — Berlin-Orange, Lyons-Muir, Saranac, Ronald Township and Belding — for keeping the fire from overtaking the church.

“Churches are real big so we want as … much help here as we can get, as fast as we can get,” Heinlein said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

According to the Zion United Methodist’s website , the church was built in 1886. At the time, it was an Evangelical Association. That association later merged with the United Brethren Church and eventually the United Methodist Church in 1968, at which point the church got its current name.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Police looking for missing person in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking for someone who went missing. Police are looking for 18-year-old Damion Dunn. Police said he is 5′5″ and weighs 125 pounds. If you know anything that can help police find him, call the LPD at (517) 483-4600. Subscribe to our...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County pet rescue hosting puppy adoption event in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Hope Pet Rescue is hosting its first puppy adoption event of the year. It takes place Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Okemos PetSmart. New Hope has a list of all the puppies available. The dog rescue is asking potential pet owners to get pre-approved to make adoption easier.
EATON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

White Cloud Man Dies In Rollover Crash

A 66-year-old man from White Cloud was killed in a crash on Friday. Newaygo County deputies were called to E. 40th St. in Everett Township around 8:30 a.m. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed east when it crossed the centerline, went off the road and flipped. The...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
WLNS

Lansing fire rescues three teens after falling through ice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing fire department received a call around 3:20 Saturday afternoon after someone heard yelling in the old gravel pits behind the 3700 block of Stoneleigh drive in southeast Lansing. When they arrived, they saw two teenagers above the ice and were told one was underneath. One had gotten out by […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy