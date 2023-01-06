ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
informnny.com

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at...
informnny.com

Talks continue to avoid nurse strike at 2 NYC hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — With a strike deadline looming, contract negotiations continued Sunday between two large New York City hospitals and the union representing more than 7,000 nurses prepared to walk out on Monday, union officials said. Nurses at a third hospital reached a tentative agreement on Sunday. Talks...
