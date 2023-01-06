ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CES 2023: Stellantis preps cost cuts due to higher EV prices

By TOM KRISHER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnAdm_0k56IrT500
1 of 3

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says his company has to work on cutting costs globally in order to keep electric vehicles affordable for the middle class.

Among the cuts are reducing the number of the automaker’s factories because electric vehicles cost about 40% more than those powered by gasoline.

Without cost reductions, EVs will be too expensive for the middle class, shrinking the market and driving costs up more, Tavares told reporters Thursday at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

“If the size of the market shrinks, you are back to square one because you are reducing the efficiency and effectiveness of your manufacturing operation,” he said. “You go from hero to zero in three years if you stop working on costs.”

Stellantis began the factory reduction process in the U.S. last month when it announced plans to idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. In February, it plans to lay off about 1,350 people at the plant indefinitely. The plant about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Chicago now makes the Jeep Cherokee small SUV but has no new vehicle allocated to it.

Tavares said he’s not certain about costs going up or whether Belvidere will be closed, but said Stellantis must be prepared for a shrinking auto market globally.

“We’ll see how things move in the next few months,” he said, adding that a significant economic slowdown won’t help the Belvidere plant. But he said that if the economy comes back strongly, there’s no recession and consumers are still buying vehicles, “Then we’ll adapt our decisions.”

He said worries about electric vehicle affordability extend to Italy, France, Spain, Greece and other European counties “which means we need to accelerate the cost reduction on that technology to make it more affordable.”

Stellantis, he said, has seen its production costs rise, especially raw materials and because of the shortage of computer chips. It has to cut fixed, variable and distribution costs to offset those, plus the increased cost of EVs. Otherwise vehicles will be too expensive or profit margins will drop, Tavares said.

“Are we sure that we will not need the (factory) capacity? No, we are not sure,” he said. “If you keep for a signification amount of time capacity that you don’t use, you put yourself in trouble. That’s what experience shows. So you need to continually adjust your capacity to your needs.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

SNHD: Don’t buy food from unpermitted Las Vegas street vendors

Producers behind Las Vegas Strip shows buy entire desert area to create ‘Circus Town’. ‘Tripledemic’ keeps hospitals busy as staff get sick too, Las Vegas Valley hospital says. Boulder City residents see anti-Semitic posters in neighborhoods, parks. Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

This Las Vegas 'grocery store' adds mystery to the mundane

Forget the glitzy casinos and the big-name entertainers — one of the unsuspecting hottest must-see attractions in Las Vegas is a supermarket. At first glance, the Omega Mart is a perfectly average-looking grocery store. But it's the second glance where one would start to notice the weird products and a few cracks in reality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Silver dollars, tokens found in casino’s historic safe

A bag full of silver dollars dating back to the 1870s, a bucket of change, some dice in an old cigar box and a box of blank checks were among the items discovered when a historic safe was opened at the Railroad Pass on Dec. 29. Casino and hotel owner...
BOULDER CITY, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy