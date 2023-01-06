ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

03-11-20-23-30, Bonus: 33

(three, eleven, twenty, twenty-three, thirty; Bonus: thirty-three)

