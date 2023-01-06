Read full article on original website
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen againFatim HemrajBloomfield, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Northwestern
Indiana fell to 1-3 in the Big Ten on Sunday after an 84-83 loss to Northwestern that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. Here's the full video of Indiana coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference, plus the full transcript.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino discuss loss to Northwestern
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (10-5, 1-3) will travel to Penn State on Wednesday. Videos provided by IU Athletics.
Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Media pans Mike Woodson, Hoosiers after Wildcats upset No. 15 IU
IU's defense was abused throughout the matchup, allowing the Wildcats to score a season-high 84 points against a power opponent. On offense, Indiana surrendered their second-most turnovers of the season with 16, compared to Northwestern's seven. Northwestern was paced by senior guard Boo Buie, who poured in a team-high 26...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Northwestern at Indiana — The Report Card
Once a preseason Big Ten darling, Indiana appears to be a team on the ropes after a fifth loss in eight games. The Wildcats jumped out to a 34-17 lead before a 13-1 IU run helped bring the Hoosiers back in the first half. Northwestern led 41-34 at the break, and extended the lead back to 16 points with 12:15 left in the second. That proved to be a hill too big to climb for IU.
thedailyhoosier.com
Finally healthy IU women’s basketball takes down Northwestern
Indiana welcomed back All-Big Ten wing Grace Berger and cruised to a road win. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted her third-straight double-double as No. 6/7 IU took down Northwestern, 72-50, on Sunday afternoon in Welsh-Ryan Arena. Holmes posted a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting, while Berger...
thedailyhoosier.com
Grace Berger returns for Indiana women’s basketball
Indiana women’s basketball standout Grace Berger is back. The senior is starting for the Hoosiers on Sunday at Northwestern after an injury cost her more than a month of game action. The game tips off at 3 p.m. ET on BTN+. The All-American missed eight games after suffering a...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU says Race Thompson out indefinitely
————— Senior Race Thompson Out Indefinitely. Indiana University senior men’s basketball player Race Thompson will be out indefinitely after after injuring his leg Thursday at Iowa. He has started 76 straight games. In 14 games, The 6-8 Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football picks up two more transfer portal additions on Sunday
The wave of portal additions continued through the weekend for IU football. The Hoosiers added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris and Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Burris recorded one tackle in 2022 in eight games for the Aggies. He redshirted his 2021 true...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Iowa — The Report Card
From major runs, to serious injuries, and hostility between the benches — this one had it all. Indiana opened the game with a 28-7 lead, and still led 35-15 with 9:59 left in the first half. The Hawkeyes cut the lead to 10 at halftime and took the lead with 11:35 left in the second half. The runs continued as IU went on a 12-2 push in the final seven minutes to retake the lead 84-78 with under four minutes remaining before collapsing late.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football lands commitment from Stanford transfer linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar
Stanford transfer linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar became the latest portal addition in what has been a busy two days for the IU football program. Mangum-Farrar announced the news on his Instagram page. The 6-foot-4 and 235 pound Texas product appeared in 20 games over the last two years for the Cardinal.
wdrb.com
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Q&A with 2024 target Liam McNeeley
Class of 2024 5-star forward Liam McNeeley played in Indiana this week when his Montverde Academy team traveled to LaPorte for an NIBC event. The Daily Hoosier caught up with McNeeley on Thursday evening in LaPorte to get the latest on his recruitment after Montverde rallied to defeat fellow national power Sunrise Christian. McNeeley made four straight late game free throws to help Montverde clinch the win.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football adds Stanford CB transfer Nicolas Toomer from the portal
Indiana continued a productive day on Friday with the addition of Stanford transfer cornerback Nicolas Toomer from the portal. Toomer announced a commitment to Indiana via his social media accounts. He took a visit to IU earlier this week. The 6-foot-2 and 185-pound Toomer played in 11 games and had...
WTHI
Report: 911 call led police to charge Linton basketball coach
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of the Linton boys' basketball coach. We've told you police arrested Joey Hart in Clay County early last Saturday morning. The Linton-Stockton School Corporation put him on administrative leave pending an investigation. On Friday, we received the police...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
