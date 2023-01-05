ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 The Point

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point

Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
COLORADO STATE
themanual.com

From small resorts to bustling mountain estates, we have a resort for every budding skier and snowboarder

Ah, Colorado. With such a large portion of the Southern Rockies in this state, it’s hardly surprising that so many of the best ski resorts in the US are found here. Although many of these feature among the most advanced and gnarly terrain available to anyone hitting the slopes, there are plenty of Colorado ski resorts that are not just suitable for beginners, but perfect for them.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
COLORADO STATE
K99

10 Facts You Should Know About Colorado’s Ban On Plastic Bags

If you have been to the grocery store in 2023 you've experienced the beginning of a monumental change in the way we shop. How Long Have We Been Using Plastic Shopping Bags?. Some of us are old enough to remember grocery shopping before plastic bags came along. Back in the day, all of your groceries were packed into large brown paper bags. The bags didn't have handles, making it very difficult to carry multiple bags at the same time. The bags were pretty much heavy-duty, but, if you weren't careful, there was a risk of ripping the bags. We thought plastic bags were the best thing since sliced bread.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado ski area snowpack far above January average￼

If you’re thinking the snow gods have been very generous to Colorado skiers and snowboarders so far this season, you’re right. Nearly every ski area in Colorado is reveling in above-average snowfall, some of them well above average. And, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, there is only one explanation for the storm cycle that has been in place for weeks: Luck.
COLORADO STATE
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

